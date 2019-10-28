POTH – The Skidmore-Tynan seventh-grade and eighth-grade football teams both fell to Poth last week.

The eighth-grade Bobcats fell 34-0 to Poth.

The host Pirates went up 6-0 in the first and extended its lead to 18-0 on their way to the win.

The eighth-grade Bobcats fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play with the loss.

The seventh-grade Bobcats were also shut out by the Pirates, 24-0.

Poth put up 18 points in the second quarter to take control.

The loss dropped the Skidmore seventh-graders to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play on the year.