POTH – The Skidmore-Tynan seventh-grade and eighth-grade football teams both fell to Poth last week.
The eighth-grade Bobcats fell 34-0 to Poth.
The host Pirates went up 6-0 in the first and extended its lead to 18-0 on their way to the win.
The eighth-grade Bobcats fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play with the loss.
The seventh-grade Bobcats were also shut out by the Pirates, 24-0.
Poth put up 18 points in the second quarter to take control.
The loss dropped the Skidmore seventh-graders to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play on the year.