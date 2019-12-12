SKIDMORE – The Skidmore-Tynan eighth-grade purple boys basketball team split its two games at its own tournament on Nov. 23.
The Bobcats opened with a loss to Taft, then beat Goliad to finish third in the tournament.
Taft downed the Bobcats 38-32 thanks in large part to a big third quarter where the Whippets outscored the hosts 22-2.
Skidmore won the other three quarters by counts of 10-7, 8-7 and 12-2.
Walker Widner led the team with 10 points in the loss.
Steve Garza, Denham Cheek, Cisco Solis and Dallan Cheek each scored four points.
The Bobcats then downed Goliad, 32-18.
Skidmore led 9-3 after one and 20-8 at halftime. The Bobcats added three to their lead in the third, outscoring Goliad 8-5.
The Cubs won the fourth 5-4.
Garza was the leading scorer with 12 points.
Solis added five, while Widner had four and Dallan Cheek had three.
Four other Bobcats scored two points apiece.
Garza and Solis earned all-tournament honors for Skidmore.
Odem 49, S-T purple 20
The Bobcat purple team dropped its district opener Monday to Odem.
The Owlets won every quarter, including 16-5 in the opening period.
Widner had seven points to lead S-T. Justin Livas, Cisco Solis and Reymundo Ramirez had three points apiece.
S-T white 26, Odem 13
The Bobcat white team won its season debut over Odem.
Skidmore won the first half 15-2 before the two teams deadlocked at 11 apiece in the second half.
Dallan Cheek had nine points to pace S-T, while Wyatt Widner contributed eight points. Alex Menchaca chipped in four points.
Seventh grade
The Bobcat purple team dropped both of its games to finish fourth in the seventh-grade portion of the tournament hosted by Skidmore-Tynan.
Taft downed the Bobcats 30-14, while Goliad beat Skidmore 23-20 in the third-place game.
Andrew Silva led the team in scoring in the loss to Taft with seven points. Kolten Lopez added four and Chase Schanen chipped in three.
In the loss to Goliad, Silva was again the leading scorer with 11 points.
Ricardo Colmanero and Noah West both scored four points.
Silva was named to the all-tournament team for the Bobcats.
Odem 23, S-T purple 18
Odem handed the Skidmore purple team its third straight loss Monday.
The Owlets outscored S-T 12-3 in the first quarter to build their lead before Skidmore outscored them 15-11 over the final three periods.
Silva paced Skidmore with 12 points. Schanen added four points and Cuatro Morrill chipped in two points.
Odem 7, S-T white 6
Joe Tovar scored all six of the white team’s points in a season-opening loss to Odem Monday.
S-T led 4-3 at halftime, but Odem edged them 4-2 in the second half.