Skidmore-Tynan’s Jackie Hernandez and Katryna Hernandez share a last name, and they also now share an honor as the county’s most-decorated volleyball players on the all-district teams released recently.
Jackie shared the District 29-3A offensive player of the year with Aransas Pass’ Anastasia Brown, while Katryna won the district’s defensive player of the year award.
The duo helped Skidmore-Tynan to a district runner-up finish behind eventual regional runner-up Goliad.
They both played all six rotations for the Lady Cats with Jackie starring as both a hitter and setter, while Katryna starred as a hitter, blocker and a defensive standout in the back row.
Goliad’s Ashlyn Davis won the district MVP award, while teammate Mollee Henicke shared the setter of the year award with Taft’s Kelly Graves. Tigerette Karli Buenger shared the defensive specialist of the year award with Odem’s Nicole Ortiz.
Tigerette coach Jess Odem won the coach of the year award.
The libero of the year award went to Taft’s Aubrie Banda and George West’s Kory Humphrey, while the newcomer of the year award went to George West’s Caitlyn Jones.
Skidmore-Tynan put three players on the first team all-district squad as well as three on the second team.
Juniors Jasmine Terry and Brittany Hinojosa as well as sophomore Mariella Gonzales were first team picks for the Lady Cats. Second team honors went to seniors Avea Gonzales and Noemi Gonzales as well as junior Brianna Flores.
Junior Adriana Flores received honorable mention for the Lady Cats.
District 31-4A
Beeville junior Allie Estrada received first team honors for the Lady Trojans on the 31-4A all-district squad.
Jade Del Bosque, Jaelyn Smith and Kamaria Gipson received honorable mention for the Lady Trojans.
Sinton junior Autumn Moses won the district’s top honor as the most valuable player.
Sinton’s Emma Thomas and Rockport-Fulton’s Allie Manson shared the offensive player of the year award, while Rockport’s Kaylee Howell won the defensive player of the year award.
The setter of the year award went to Sinton’s Hannah Gallegos, while the defensive specialist of the year award went to Rockport’s Emily Resendez.
Rockport’s Mikayla Molina won the newcomer of the year award.
Sinton’s Michael Trujillo won the coach of the year award.
District 28-2A
Pettus senior Ebony Gutierrez earned first team honors for the Lady Eagles on the 28-2A all-district squad.
Alexis Del Bosque, Micah Davis and Alyssa Ramirez were second team picks for the Lady Eagles, while Savanah Crawley received honorable mention.
Refugio’s Tracelyn Ross and Yorktown’s Katy Gwosdz shared the district MVP award.
The outstanding hitter award went to Yorktown’s Kadelyn Dodds, while teammates Seely Metting and Makenna Preslar shared the outstanding setter award.
Refugio’s Mikaila Rosas and Yorktown’s Kailey Sinast shared the defensive specialist of the year award.
The newcomer of the year award went to Yorktown’s Ayana Longoria.
The coach of the year in the district was Yorktown’s Irma Gomez.