The San Jacinto College Wolves completed a season sweep of Coastal Bend in Region XIV softball play at Beeville’s John R. Beasley Sports Complex April 21.
San Jac won 9-0 in six innings in the first game and then claimed an 11-2 win in six innings in the second game.
Coastal Bend managed just four hits in the loss in Game 1.
Destiny Escamilla hit a double, while Lauryn Hernandez, Yadira Lopez and Alexia Hernandez each hit singles.
San Jac scored four times in the second and four times in the sixth. The Wolves also added one run in the fourth.
Kassandra Cardenas took the loss in the circle. She gave up four runs on six hits in two innings.
In the second game, San Jac jumped in front with three in the first, then broke the game open over the final three innings.
After CBC made it 3-2 in the third, the Wolves scored twice in the fourth, four times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth.
Lopez had CBC’s only RBI, while Katelynn Torres and Grace Martinez both scored runs.
Lopez, Delisa Enriquez and Martinez each hit singles to account for CBC’s three hits.
Carla Arellano took the loss. She gave up eight runs on nine hits in five innings.
The Cougars fell to 9-12 overall and 6-6 in region play with the losses.
