The San Jacinto College softball team handed Coastal Bend a pair of losses on March 27 in Houston.
The Coyotes held CBC to one run in both contests to sweep the doubleheader. They won the first game 5-1, then beat the Cougars 9-1 in six innings in the nightcap.
In Game 1, San Jac broke a 1-1 tie by scoring four times in the bottom of the third inning to get the win.
Lauryn Hernandez was responsible for CBC’s lone run and RBI thanks to her second-inning solo dinger.
She went 2 for 3 on the day at the dish for CBC.
Katelynn Torres also went 2 for 3 for CBC, while Brooklyn Balderas was 2 for 4.
Ashlynn Flores shouldered the loss in the circle. She allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings of work.
In Game 2, San Jac scored twice in the third, and that’s all it would need to win. The Coyotes added runs in the fourth and fifth, then scored five times in the sixth to win in a walk-off.
Yadira Lopez drove in CBC’s lone run in the sixth. Balderas scored that run.
Balderas and Gabby Salazar both hit doubles, while Torres added a single.
The loss went to Carla Arrellano, who allowed three runs on six hits in four innings.
The Cougars fell to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in Region XIV play with the losses.
