Coastal Bend College’s debut in Region XIV baseball ended in defeat.
Nationally-ranked San Jacinto capitalized on a miscue in the third to score twice on its way to a 4-2 win over the Cougars at Joe Hunter Field.
The visiting Gators took the lead in the top of the first, but CBC evened the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.
In the third, San Jac put runners on second and third and scored twice on an error to take the lead for good.
The hosts got a run back in the fifth to get within 3-2, but were held scoreless over the final four innings.
Ryan Davenport and Victor Armendariz both went 2 for 4 and scored a run for the Cougars.
Eric Martinez hit an RBI single for his lone hit of the game. Christian Terranova had the team’s other RBI.
Damian Rodriguez and Brandon Gonzales both had one hit in the loss.
Jacob Guzman took the loss. He allowed three runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked one in four innings of work.
Coastal Bend fell to 5-6 overall with the loss.
Cougars split four-game set with W. Oklahoma St.
Coastal Bend won the middle two games of a four-game home set against Western Oklahoma St. Feb. 18-20.
Western Oklahoma St. took the first game 12-6.
The Pioneers erased a 5-4 Cougar lead with back-to-back two-run innings in the fourth and fifth on their way to the win.
Armendariz and Selvin Anderson both hit solo home runs for the Cougars in the loss. Ben Hovda was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Rodriguez went 1 for 2 and scored twice.
Johnny Garza shouldered the loss.
Coastal Bend responded by winning the second game 6-3 on Feb. 19. The Cougars scored twice in the fifth and twice more in the sixth en route to the win.
Martinez and Keagan Solomon both hit solo home runs for CBC. Martinez’s dinger came as part of his 2-for-3 performance at the dish. Anderson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Preston Allen scored the victory after allowing two runs on six hits in five innings. Logan Henderson got his second save.
In the third game, Coastal Bend scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to erase a Pioneer lead and pick up a 4-3 victory.
Martinez went 2 for 2 with a home run and a single, and drove in three runs and scored twice.
Ian Sexton got the win in relief. He gave up a run on one hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.
In the series finale Feb. 20, the Pioneers scored at least two in the first, second, third and fifth innings on their way to a 14-10 win.
Solomon, Gonzales, Scott Siebenthall and Davenport each drove in a pair of runs. Rodriguez went 4 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Eric Elizondo took the loss. He gave up seven runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.
