How much does getting behind 20 points in the opening quarter affect a team?
“A lot,” according to Beeville football coach Chris Soza.
That’s what his Trojans faced in their District 15-4A Division I opener Oct. 8 in Port Lavaca, and the end result was 36-7 loss for the Trojans.
Calhoun scored the first 36 points of the contest and held Beeville out of the end zone until the final minutes in the district opener for both teams.
“You play a good team like that, you can’t fall behind that far,” Soza said after the loss, which dropped his team to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in district play on the season.
“We just came out flat,” Soza continued lamentingly. “The emotion wasn’t there. It wasn’t our Trojan team that we’re accustomed to. We have to do a better job of getting them ready.”
Calhoun parlayed two fourth-down stops in Crab territory and a Trojan turnover into its 20-0 lead in the opening quarter.
First, the Sandcrabs stopped Beeville at the home 27 and turned around with a four-play, 73-yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.
On the first play of Beeville’s ensuing possession, a botched pitch led to a Sandcrab fumble recovery at the Trojan 29.
The Crabs scored in two plays with the TD coming on an 8-yard run just past the midway point of the first opening period.
That made it 12-0.
The Trojans again marched into Crab territory on their next possession, but a 33-yard field goal try by Edward Brako was blocked and the Crabs scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.
They added the two-point conversion on a run, making it 20-0.
“Us not scoring in the red zone, that hurts, it takes away momentum. It’s a game of momentum,” Soza said.
“We didn’t make plays when we had to,” the coach added. “We had open receivers (that we missed); penalties; bad plays; not blocking.”
Beeville would later have another drive stall out in the red zone in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 20-0.
The Crabs extended the lead to 28-0 on their first drive of the second half, then made it 36-0 with four minutes left in the third quarter on their fifth rushing touchdown of the night.
On the night, the Crabs averaged 8.1 yards per carry with 292 yards on 36 rushing attempts.
That, and the Crabs’ ability to stop Beeville’s rushing attack in the red zone, came as a direct result of winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.
“They controlled the trenches and we didn’t,” he said. “That was the tale of both sides of the ball. Offense and defense, they beat us on the line of scrimmage.”
Beeville turned it over on downs in the red zone for a fourth time early in the fourth, then finally finished off a drive late in the contest.
With 3:44 remaining, Victor Gonzales punched it in from a yard out on a quarterback sneak before Brako added the PAT kick.
Gonzales figured heavily into the attack in the second half, throwing a career high 29 times for the Trojans. He completed 12 passes for 194 yards.
He also rushed it eight times for 19 yards, and caught a pass for 22 yards on a reverse pass from Darion Perez.
Perez was Gonzales’ top target in the passing game, catching four balls for 106 yards.
Trey Barefield finished as Beeville’s leading rusher with 56 yards on 10 carries. Isaiah Gonzales carried it nine times for 39 yards.
“We watch film, we evaluate, then we flush it and move on,” said Soza after the loss. “One game is not going to do us in. We’ve got to win the next one. You’ve got to learn from it and move on.”
That next one is a home contest against Soza’s alma mater, Alice.
The Trojans will host the Coyotes at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Alice is also 0-1 in district play after falling to Miller last week in a shootout, 48-44.
