KINGSVILLE – The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions handed Skidmore-Tynan its third straight loss to open the 2019-20 season last Tuesday.
The hosts held Skidmore to single digits in every quarter on their way to a 33-24 win.
The Lions held a two-point advantage, 6-4, after one before winning the second 11-5 to push their lead to 17-9.
Skidmore edged the hosts in the third quarter, 6-4, but SGA won the fourth 12-9.
Katryna Hernandez paced Skidmore with 13 points. Brittany Hinojosa added five points, while Jasmine Terry chipped in four points. Brianna Flores added two points.
Junior varsity
The Skidmore-Tynan junior varsity team picked up a 39-35 victory over the Lady Lions. Ariana Garcia led the way for the JV Lady Cats with 12 points. Makaelah Favre added eight and Kayla Martinez chipped in seven points.
The Lady Cat JV team improved to 4-2 with the win.
In the Skidmore-Tynan Junior Varsity Classic, the Lady Cat JV team went 3-1.
The Lady Cats picked up wins over Woodsboro, Taft and St. Joseph before falling to Three Rivers in the final game of the tournament.
They beat Woodsboro 47-5, outscoring the Lady Eagles 25-0 over the middle two quarters. Garcia and Neddia Gonzales paced the scoring effort with eight points apiece. Sivounay Ramirez added six points.
They downed Taft 35-2, holding the Lady Hounds scoreless through the final three periods. Favre had a team-best nine points in the win, while Garcia and Gonzales both added eight points.
On the second day of the tournament, the Lady Cats pulled away from St. Joseph in the fourth quarter for a 33-21 win. Garcia had 12 points to lead the way, while Favre poured in eight points. Martinez chipped in six points.
Three Rivers stopped Skidmore’s three-game win streak by beating the hosts 36-12 to win the tournament title. Gonzales had five points to pace Skidmore. Belianna Tamez added three points, while Juliana Briseno had two points.