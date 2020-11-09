GOLIAD – The Pettus Lady Eagle volleyball team was ousted from the 2A postseason by Schulenburg last Thursday.
The Lady Shorthorns swept Pettus out of the playoffs at the Goliad Events Center.
Schulenburg won the opening set of the match 25-12, then went up 2-0 in the match with a 25-10 victory in the second set.
The Lady Horns closed out the match with a 25-12 win in the third set to advance to the area round.
No individual statistics were available for Pettus at press time.
The Lady Eagles made the postseason after finishing fourth in District 28-2A.
