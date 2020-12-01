Behind senior Clayton Scotten, the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team got off to a good start Nov. 17 with a home win.
The Bobcats pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Nordheim 57-34 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Scotten carried the load for the Bobcats in the victory, draining seven 3-pointers and going 8 of 15 from the field to rack up a game-high 23 points.
The senior also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists to help the Bobcats to a 1-0 mark.
Denham Cheek joined Scotten in double figures with 13 points, which included a 3-for-4 performance from long range. He also added two rebounds and three assists.
Jacob Torres also drilled three triples to tally nine points to go with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Kade Florence dished out a game-high 11 assists to go with eight points and seven rebounds.
Skidmore shot 46.7 percent from the field overall, making 7 of 15 from inside the arc and 14 of 30 from outside the arc.
Nordheim grabbed a 12-11 lead through one quarter, but the hosts made it 25-23 by halftime. In the second half, Skidmore outscored the Pirates 20-6 in the third quarter and 12-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
