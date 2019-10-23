BEEVILLE – The visiting Laredo Palominos handed the Coastal Bend volleyball team a four-set loss Saturday afternoon at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Laredo edged CBC in the opening set, then, after a Cougar win in the second set, took the third and fourth sets to close out the match.
The Palominos were in front for much of the opening set before Coastal Bend made things tight late.
Laredo won the final three points of the set, though, claiming a 26-24 victory for a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second set belonged to Coastal Bend.
The hosts built a comfortable lead early on and rode that to a 25-17 victory to even the match at one set apiece.
Laredo fended off a late rally by the Cougars in the third set on its way to a 25-20 win to go in front 2-1.
In the fourth set, Laredo jumped in front early and cruised to a 25-14 win to clinch the match.
Samantha Santos led the Cougars offense with nine kills to go with 18 assists and 13 digs.
Chasidy Gonzales and Jodi Linscomb both recorded eight kills in the match.
Gonzales added 16 digs to the cause as well.
Cameron Del Angel put down seven kills, while Emma Batte had five kills, four solo blocks and four digs.
Alyssa Hutcheson had a team-best 28 digs to lead the Cougar defense.
Cierra Hernandez added 12 digs and Meadow Rodriguez had 11 digs.
The loss dropped Coastal Bend to 12-12 overall and 2-3 in Region XIV play.
The Cougars are currently eighth in the region standings, a half game back of seventh-place Tyler and one game back of the three-way tie at fourth between Blinn, Trinity Valley and Lee.
Navarro, which is ranked No. 2 in this week’s NJCAA national poll, sits atop the region standings at 5-0. Laredo is second at 4-1 and Panola is third at 4-2.
Coastal Bend, despite the loss to Laredo, earned a bid to the region tournament thanks to a win by Blinn over Wharton County Saturday afternoon.