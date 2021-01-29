Seven Bee County powerlifters won individual championships at the Bobcat Classic hosted by Skidmore-Tynan at the DuBose Special Events Center Jan. 9.
Beeville’s Matthew Salinas was the county’s lone champion on the boys side, while Beeville’s Annica Gonzales, Angelica Beltran and Mikaitlyn Anderson, and Skidmore-Tynan’s Marina Lopez, Chloe Gibson and Daniella Villarreal won titles on the girls side at the event, which was the season-opening meet for both Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan.
Salinas won the 220-pound championship for Trojans with a 1,180-pound total. He put up 430 pounds in the squat, pressed 280 pounds and then dead lifted 470 pounds to beat out teammate Dylan Farias by 75 pounds for the championship.
Farias was the runner-up with lifts of 415, 255 and 435.
John Contreras and Jake Arroyos also won silvers for the Trojans. Contreras was second at 132 with a 940-pound total on lifts of 365, 170 and 405, while Arroyos was second at 242 with lifts of 500, 315 and 500 for a 1,315-pound total.
David Rodriguez finished third at 198 with a total of 1,100 pounds, while Eduardo Mendez finished 85 pounds back of him in the same weight class with a 1,015-pound total.
Matthew Munoz finished sixth at 148 for the Trojans.
Joshua Espinoza was the top finisher for the Skidmore-Tynan boys, taking second at 148 with 955-pound total on lifts of 340, 175 and 440.
The Bobcats had three placers at 181 with Kris Laughlin finishing third (1,060), Keegan Westmoreland finishing fifth (1,045) and Joe Guerra finishing sixth (1,040).
Nicolas Kyle was fifth at 148 with a total of 715 pounds.
For Beeville on the girls side, Gonzales won the 114-pound championship, Beltran won the 148-pound championship and Anderson won the 220-pound championship.
Gonzales won the gold with a 620-pound total on lifts of 245, 105 and 270. Beltran claimed her gold with an 845-pound total with lifts of 325, 180 and 340. Anderson won her title with an 860-pound total on lifts of 340, 220 and 300.
Mikayla Newson, Brittany Auzston and Lilliana Flores all won silver medals for the Lady Trojans.
Newson was second at 181 with a 710-pound total; Auzston took second at 220 with an 800-pound total, and Flores was second at 259 with a 665-pound total.
Alizen Moreno and Elexia Rodriguez won bronze medals for Beeville. Moreno was third at 132 with a total of 535 pounds, and Rodriguez was third at 165 with a total of 625 pounds.
Lorisa Gonzales finished fifth at 148 for Beeville with a total of 565 pounds.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Lopez won the 105-pound championship, Gibson claimed the 132-pound crown, and Villarreal won the 198-pound title.
Lopez was victorious with a 590-pound total on lifts of 245, 115 and 230. Gibson claimed gold with a 635-pound total on lifts of 245, 140 and 250. Villarreal won her title at 198 with a total weight of 745 pounds on lifts of 300, 185 and 260.
Skylette Cisneros finished fifth for the Lady Cats at 148, while Sivounay Ramirez was fifth at 165.
The team championships at the event went to Mathis on the boys side and Gregory-Portland on the girls side.
Beeville finished third in the boys standings, while Skidmore-Tynan was fourth.
In the girls standings, Beeville was second and Skidmore-Tynan was fourth.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•