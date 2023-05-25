Barry Allen may be the fastest man alive, but Kd Cano, a seventh-grader at Moreno Jr. High School in Beeville, may be out to claim that title, proving a record-breaking athlete in his very first year in school sports.
Cano broke two records at the recent District Track Meet for Moreno, setting a new standard in the hurdles event. Breaking both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles records, the new bar to reach is 17.69 for the 110 and 47.02 for the 300-meter.
Cano says he’s inspired by his cousin and fellow Trojan athlete, Colin Gomez, and he is motivated by God and family.
“Mainly my mom (Marissa Gomez) and my grandma (Lupita Cano),” Cano said. “They know what i can do and cant do , and they push me to be a better student and athlete. They taught me that I can accomplish anything in life. I just have to work hard and earn it. They’ve taught me to never give up no matter what outcome I get. They push me in ways that no other mother and grandmother could. I am so thankful for them because it’s what keeps me striving to be the best version of myself as a student athlete.”
His impressive performance clearly stems from an ironclad work ethic, which drives him to push himself to his limits.
“My mom has always instilled in me that no matter how great you are at something there’s always room for improvement,” Cano said. “I will continue to work hard and grind to make my dreams into my reality.”
Track was a new frontier for Cano, and one that almost immediately enchanted him, fueling in him a desire to not only be an athlete, but a record-setter as well.
“I wasn’t really sure what I was getting myself into because track is somewhat new to me,” Cano said. “I ran it a few times when I was little but it was just for fun. Participating for our MJH was a different level for me but after I ran the first meet I knew then that I wanted to break the records for these two events.”
Cano loses himself in the sport, able to focus keenly on his goals and feel the love and support that drives him to run faster and jump higher.
“Being on that field was like I was in my own world on that track,” Cano recalled. “All I could see were the hurdles ahead of me and hearing my mom’s voice to keep pushing & push harder as I got closer to the finish line. I can’t explain the feeling of being able to accomplish these goals I set for myself after our first meet.”
He’s aided by a capable coaching staff and has proven himself a skilled multi-athlete. He’s thrown himself wholly into the sporting life.
“I was able to accomplish these goals with the guidance and help from my coaches( Coach Artie Dominguez, Coach Henry Dominguez, Coach Jorge Cisneros , Coach Ricardo Maldonado) practicing every day after school even though I am involved in multiple sports,” Cano said. “There were days where I was going from track practice to MJH baseball practice to little league baseball practice and travel basketball practice as well. There were days I was exhausted but I knew if I didn’t stay working for what I want, I wouldn’t be able to make it happen. I had to push through and stay grinding for it all.”
His dreams of breaking a district record in his first year of athletics was shaken by doubt the practice ahead of the meet, but faith and resolve saw him through.
“The practice before our district meet (the final meet) I skipped my MJH baseball practice and little league baseball practice so I could stay practicing for track. I was frustrated and upset because I was running 3 seconds slower than my best time for the season,” Cano said. “I was worried I wouldn’t achieve the goals I set for myself. That night I went home, showered and prayed to God that he would provide me with the strength and determination I needed to perform my best. He must have heard my prayers because I was able to make it happen with not only being 1st place for every track meet this season in these events but to also break the two records for MJH 7th grade at our last meet.”
Cano has no intention of settling on just being a track star; he’s fully committed to his academic success, and his love of music.
“My plans for the future are first to be successful academically as a student, stay in choir, and as an athlete I would love to continue playing basketball, football, track, & baseball,” Cano said.