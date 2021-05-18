by Kevin J. Keller
Editor
Allie Estrada’s final event in a Beeville uniform ended with a silver medal hanging from her neck at the state track and field meet.
The AC Jones senior finished as the state runner-up in the girls triple jump event at the UIL 4A State Track and Field Championships, which was held at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin May 6.
“It feels good to be able to medal again in my last year,” Estrada said. “I wish it could’ve been the gold, that’s what I was hoping for, but I had fun and gave it my all so I’m satisfied with my performance.”
Estrada was second after the first round of the jumps, but jumped to the head of the pack in the second round. She was then bumped back to second place in the third round, where she stayed for the rest of the competition.
She opened with a jump 37 feet and three-quarters of an inch on her first attempt.
On her second attempt, she scored a jump of 38-4 3/4 to take the lead in the event.
Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson, the top seed in the event going into the state meet, moved in front in the third round of jumps, posting a jump of 38-10 1/4.
Estrada recorded jumps of 37-8 1/2 on her third and fourth attempts, then posted 37-5 3/4 on her fifth attempt.
In the final round of jumps, when she was second to last in the rotation, Estrada posted her best jump of the day, clearing 38-5.
It was Estrada’s second silver medal-winning performance in three years in the event at the state meet, and her third overall appearance at state. She finished second to Silbee’s Honestee Holman in 2019 and was sixth in 2018.
“It means a lot to be able to two time medalist,” Estrada said. “I’ve worked hard for it. There’s been lots of ups and downs in the process; there’s been some disappointments, but also some amazing memories.”
Estrada, in her prep career, won two silver medals at the state meet, two gold medals and a silver medal at the regional meet, and multiple district and area championships.
“It’s been a pleasure representing my school and my hometown,” Estrada said about her high school career. “If I could do it all over again, I would.
“I’ve had so much support behind me and it feels so great to know that everyone was cheering me on all four years.”
She called it an “amazing” four years.
“I’m going to miss all the memories I’ve had with everyone, my friends my coaches,” she said. “It’s been an amazing four years.”
She added that she will especially miss one coach in particular: Sarah Martorell.
“I’m so grateful for all the advice and lessons all of my coaches have given me,” Estrada said. “I don’t know what I’d do without them, especially Coach M (Martorell).
“She’s literally my second mom. She has been there through everything and I couldn’t have asked for a better coach.”
The eight points Estrada earned with the runner-up finish put Beeville into a four-way tie for 20th in the team standings.
Kennedale, on the strength of winning all three relay events, won the team championship with 84 points.
Canyon finished second with 70, while Melissa and Waco La Vega finished tied for third with 32 points.
