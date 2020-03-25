GOLIAD – The Goliad Tigers were the top finishers among the area’s trio of schools at the annual Shirley Frnka Relays, hosted by Goliad ISD.
The Tigers finished fifth in the team standings with 44 points, while Beeville was sixth with 43 points. Skidmore-Tynan finished tied for 13th with eight points.
Shiner won the boys team championship with 133 points.
Goliad
Cutler Zamzow was the lone titlist for the Tigers at the meet, winning the 200-meter dash championship by clocking a time of 21.75 seconds.
Reese Ruhnke and Alex Salas won bronze medals for the Tigers with Ruhnke taking third in the 300 hurdles in 42.44 and Salas taking third in the shot put with a throw of 45-10.
The Tiger 4x100 relay team of Aden Barrientez, Alan Mendez, Jaylon Collums and Kristofer Shockley also finished third, clocking a time of 44.20.
Collums was fourth in the 100, Cooper Dillard took fourth in the triple jump and Max Barnett was fifth in the 3,200 for Goliad.
Beeville
The 4x400 relay team turned in the top performance for Beeville at the meet.
The quartet of Cade Elder, Gabe Carranco, Jalen Spicer and Kameron Gipson won the silver in the event with a time of 3:29.82.
The 4x200 relay team of Andre Trevino, Carranco, Spicer and Gipson finished third in 1:33.27.
Jared Silva won a bronze for the Trojans in the discus with a throw of 129-3 1/2.
AD Patton took fourth in the discus, Mathayus Perez was fifth in the shot put and Matthew Gonzales was sixth in the pole vault for Beeville. The 4x100 relay team also finished sixth.
Skidmore-Tynan
The 4x400 relay team of Alex Aguilar, Felix Menchaca, Kade Florence and Samuel Gutierrez provided half of the team’s points at the meet.
The group finished fifth in their event to score four points.
Aguilar added a fifth-place finish in the 800, while Israel Martinez was sixth in the 110 hurdles and Ryan Garcia was sixth in the 1,600.