PLEASANTON – Playoff time usually means an abundance of excitement and big celebrations as teams win and advance to the next round.
For the Beeville Lady Trojans, an area championship game in the 4A state playoffs is simply about taking care of business to take the next step toward their ultimate goal.
The Lady Trojans won their third straight area title on Friday night at the Pleasanton ISD Sports Complex, beating Gonzales 44-33 for a ticket to the regional quarterfinals.
“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time,” said Lady Trojan standout post Kamaria Gipson about the team’s mindset in the postseason after the win over Gonzales.
“... Every game is different. You can’t think that ‘Oh, we went this far, so we’re going to make it this far again.’ You have to actually play.”
The Lady Trojans (33-2) made it to the regional tournament for just the second time in program history last season and they have their sights set on a return trip and possibly beyond.
So, yes, there was excitement and smiles after the win over Gonzales, but the celebration remained muted.
“I’m very proud of them. They just come out here and approach it as all business,” said Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma. “Like I told the girls, Gonzales had not won a playoff game in 10 years, so they were excited to be here.
“To us, it was like, ‘Let’s just come in here and do the best job we can and walk out with the win.’
“They’re not overly excited yet because they haven’t got to where they want to get.”
Gipson and her play in the post fueled the win over the Lady Apaches.
She poured in 23 of the team’s 44 points, including 14 in the opening half.
Gonzales committed just one defender to her throughout the first half, so she took advantage on possession after possession.
“They kind of had a zone. They were popping the big girl out on Camryn (Longoria) and letting me go,” Gipson said. “They weren’t doing much to stop that, so we kind of took advantage of me slipping in with the other post and scoring on her instead of the other big girl.
“For some reason, they didn’t stop it, so we just kept doing it. We were scoring and we kept going back to it, hoping (Camryn) would get me the good pass and I could make the bucket.”
All 10 of Gipson’s second-quarter points came on that exact play with Longoria feeding her with a pass from the corner to the block.
Yuma said he didn’t expect the Apaches to stick with that approach for as long as they did.
“To tell you the truth, yes,” he said when asked if he was surprised that Gonzales coach Lance Butler never made adjustments despite Beeville running the exact same play on nearly every possession.
“Like you said, it was like every single time down the floor, that’s what we were doing.
“The girls did a good job. They understood it was going to be easy baskets doing that.”
Gipson’s dominance in the first half helped the Lady Trojans carry a 23-14 advantage into the break.
The Apaches came out firing in the second half, scoring the first eight points to get within one, 23-22.
Beeville ran off the next nine, though, and finished the quarter on a 12-3 run to push its lead to double digits after three quarters.
“It was good to see,” Yuma said about Beeville’s response to Gonzales’ run. “... We did exactly what we wanted to do out of the timeout, got the ball to Jade (Del Bosque) and to Kamaria.”
In the fourth, Beeville ate up clock with its stall and kept the Apaches at bay.
“I was pleased. ... We did have two turnovers, but they weren’t turnovers that hurt us with immediate baskets (on the other end),” Yuma said about the stall. “The girls have come a long way being able to run the stall. We do a good job of running that.”
Del Bosque finished the game with 11 points, which included a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers during the team’s critical 12-3 run.
Longoria added eight points and Tori Garza scored two points.
The Lady Trojans were set to square off with the Devine Arabians in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night in Stockdale with the winner advancing to the Region IV tournament in Kingsville on Friday night.
Beeville 56, La Feria 21
The Lady Trojans opened postseason play with a rout of La Feria in a bi-district championship game at Kingsville’s Gomez Sports Complex.
They held the Lionettes to just five in the first, four in the second and four in the third on their way to the win.
Beeville led 23-5 after one, 37-9 at halftime and 51-14 going into the final quarter.
Gipson poured in a game-high 24 points with all of them coming over the first three quarters.
Del Bosque hit four triples in the opening quarter on her way to scoring 17 points.
Amidy Moreno added five points, while Garza and Aaralyn Del Bosque had four apiece. Cylee Lopez added the team’s other two points.
The win gave Beeville its sixth straight bi-district championship.