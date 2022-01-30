Stephen Silva’s tenure as the athletic director and head football coach at Skidmore-Tynan will end after two seasons.
Silva was notified early last week that his contract with the district would not be extended.
The coach said he was notified Jan. 18 by Superintendent Richard Waterhouse that the district “wanted to go another direction.”
He said he was provided a list of some items that the board members thought he hadn’t “done well” during his tenure as the leader of the district’s athletic department.
“Nothing major,” he said about the list. “It was just a list of a few items that they didn’t approve of and apparently that’s enough to go look somewhere else.”
Silva helmed the athletic department and the football program for the past two seasons, compiling an 8-11 record.
His first Bobcat team went 3-7 and made the playoffs in 2020, falling to Poth in the first round of the 3A Division II playoffs.
Last season, Silva led the Bobcats to just their third winning season since 2008, going 5-4.
However, the Bobcats finished fifth in the District 16 standings and missed the postseason.
Prior to taking over as the head coach of the program, Silva had served two seasons as the defensive coordinator under then-coach John Livas.
With Silva helming the defense in 2018, the Bobcats went 8-3, the most wins in a single season since a nine-win campaign in 2007. The year prior, Silva helped Skidmore win a bi-district title, the first since that 2007 season.
It was Silva’s second stint as the head coach of the Bobcats. In 2013, he was hired by the district, but left after just a week to return to Alice for personal reasons.
His resume also features stops at Beeville, Calallen, Mathis and Three Rivers as an assistant coach.
Silva said he was unsure of how quickly he might leave S-T.
“If they don’t want me here, I’d like for them to pay me and I’ll just go ahead and leave,” he said. “But, I’m not sure if that’s what they have in mind.”
He said he plans to continue coaching and teaching, but where he would continue his career is an unanswered question.
“I’m confident I’ll be able to find a job,” he said. “I’m not too worried about that.”
With the district closed through Jan. 21, Silva was forced to notify his players via text message because he was unable to meet with them in person.
He sent that message out Jan. 20.
He was able to notify one player in person – his son, Andrew, who is a freshman at Skidmore-Tynan.
Silva was emotional when discussing the conversation he had with his son, who was a starter on the defensive side for his father during football and is currently the starting point guard on the Bobcat varsity basketball team.
The district posted the opening on its website Jan. 20. The start date on that listing is June 2022.
