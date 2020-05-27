SKIDMORE – High school athletic director hirings at board meetings usually follow the same basic process: executive session, recommendation, vote and a chorus of handshakes and gracious welcomes.
Stephen Silva’s hiring at Skidmore-Tynan was anything but ordinary last week.
“I was actually outside in my yard working when my daughter comes out with my phone, and she’s like, ‘Dad, you’ve got all kinds of messages and missed calls,’” said the 46-year-old who was hired as the new athletic director and head football coach at an explosive meeting of the district’s board of trustees on May 11.
The meeting agenda didn’t include a mention of a possible hiring, but Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton offered a recommendation to hire Silva late in the meeting, which also featured a pair of board members offering their resignations.
Some of those missed calls on Silva’s phone were from Barton.
“I called him back,” Silva said, “and he said, ‘Hey coach, I’ve got some news for you.’”
Silva said he did not know beforehand that Barton planned to recommend him to replace John Livas as the leader of Skidmore’s athletic department.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” he said. “It was a big surprise, but it was a big relief at the same time.
“This thing has kind of been stretched out a little bit. The waiting game is tough.”
Silva has spent the past two seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator, helping the Bobcats win 13 games while allowing 23.3 points per game.
His resume also features stops at Alice, Beeville, Calallen, Mathis and Three Rivers as an assistant coach. His teams have advanced to at least the third round seven times in his 23-year career, including an appearance in the state championship game with Mathis.
His hiring brings a sense of continuity after Livas’ departure following a seven-year stint in Skidmore.
“It’s big just from the perspective of implementing new stuff,” Silva said of the importance of that continuity. “This is my second year here, so I’ve been doing the defensive coordinator stuff and teaching these kids our defensive schemes.
“Not having to go back and start over and reteach things, just continue what we’re doing and just add and build on what we’ve been doing, that’s going to be big.”
Silva said he will continue to call the defense for the Bobcats in his first – technically second if you count his week-long stay at Skidmore in 2013 before he opted to return to Alice for personal reasons – foray as a head football coach.
“I’m going to call the defense,” Silva said. “I’m going to hire hopefully somebody to help me with the game plans and video stuff. But, in general, I’m still going to be in charge of the defense.”
On the offensive side, the slot-T will stay, according to Silva.
“I’ve coached with slot-T coaches for 21 out of my 23 years, so I believe in the offense,” he said. “... Coach Livas had his style, and everybody that runs the slot-T does their own little variations, so we’re going to put our own touch on it.”
Those touches will come from Rene Silva, who was the co-offensive coordinator last season and will take over play-calling duties for the Bobcats in 2020.
“On the weekends, as we game plan, I’ll be involved in that (offensive) game plan and at least have a good idea of what’s going on with that,” S. Silva said. “Through the course of the week, as I watch film, I’m sure I’ll have some suggestions or input, but (R. Silva) is going to have the liberty to call the game the way he feels will make us successful.”
The new coach will also have to fill three openings on his coaching staff with the departure of Livas and two other assistant coaches.
He said the process of filling those positions started on his first day on the job.
“The jobs have been posted on the school website, and we’re going to get them posted on the coaches association website,” Silva said. “We hit the ground running (May 12).”
Silva said the reaction to his hiring has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly from the players he’ll inherit.
“I got quite a few ‘congratulations’ and ‘I’m fired up’ – those kinds of things. A lot of them were also, ‘Hey, when can we go back? We’re ready to go,’” the coach said. “... It was good to see my phone kind of blow up with those messages, knowing that the kids are fired up that I’m going to be here.”
Each of the past four Skidmore teams have won at least five games, and two have made the playoffs.
Silva said he’d like to keep trending upward with those numbers.
“Coach Livas has done a great job. ... He built them up quite a bit to the point where they are competing pretty much consistently,” he said. “I want to keep us at that level and actually raise the expectations for what we’re doing.”
And that philosophy doesn’t just apply to football.
“We want to get to the point where every group we have, every sport we have ... we’re going to go out and compete with the belief that we’re going to win and make playoff runs.”