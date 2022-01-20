Stephen Silva will not return as the athletic director and head football coach at Skidmore-Tynan ISD.
Silva was informed Tuesday by Superintendent Richard Waterhouse that his contract would not be renewed.
Silva spent two seasons as the head coach of the Bobcat football program, compiling an 8-11 record.
His first Bobcat team went 3-7 and qualified for the postseason as the No. 4 seed out of District 16-3A Division II.
The Bobcats were 5-4 this past season, finishing fifth in the district standings. Skidmore started the year 3-0, but went just 2-4 in district play after the quick start.
It was just the program’s third winning season since 2008.
Prior to taking over as the head coach, Silva had served as the defensive coordinator at Skidmore under then-coach John Livas. He helped lead the Bobcats to an eight-win season in 2018.
For more on this story, pick up a copy of the Jan. 27 edition of the Bee-Picayune.