Sinton ran out to a 12-point lead after one quarter and never trailed in a win over the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team Dec. 1.
The Pirates outscored Skidmore by 20 points combined in the first and third quarters on their way to a 58-42 win over Bobcats at Sam May Gym.
Sinton built a 22-10 advantage in the first quarter and led 36-27 at halftime. The Pirates then pushed their lead to 49-32 after three quarters.
The Bobcats made nearly 50 percent of their shots from inside the arc, but were just 7 of 29 (24.1 percent) from long range.
Kade Florence and Clayton Scotten both hit a trio of 3-pointers on their way to scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Florence added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Scotten chipped in four rebounds.
Jerrin Koenig led Skidmore in rebounding with 10 to go with three points.
The loss was Skidmore’s first of the season and dropped them to 4-1 on the year.
S-T 58, Victoria East 49
Skidmore led nearly throughout in a victory over Victoria East on Nov. 28.
The Bobcats led 16-13 after one and 34- 23 at halftime in the win.
Victoria West took its only lead early in the second quarter, but Skidmore finished the half on a 7-0 run to stretch its lead back to double figures by halftime.
The Bobcats hit 10 triples on the night with Denham Cheek drilling a career-high five of them on his way to a 17-point performance.
Scotten hit three triples and finished as his team’s leading scorer with 18 points.
Koenig had 12 rebounds to go with six points.
Florence chipped in eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
