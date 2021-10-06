Beeville controlled the early part of the first set against visiting Sinton Sept. 21, but the Lady Pirates overcame the slow start on their way to a win.
Sinton completed a three-set sweep of the Lady Trojans, winning all three sets by at least six points at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The loss was the second straight in District 26-4A play for the Lady Trojans, dropping them to 1-2 on the year against district opponent. They are now 14-13 on the year.
Beeville built an early five-point lead on the Lady Pirates in the opening set, but Sinton rallied back in the latter half of the set on its way to a 25-19 victory.
Beeville again started strong in the second set, winning the first three points, but Sinton ultimately cruised to a 25-18 victory in the set to go up 2-0.
Sinton dominated the final set, winning 25-14 to close out the match.
Alexia Salazar led Beeville on the offensive side, recording seven kills. She also had eight digs for the Trojan defense.
Megan Del Bosque led the team in both digs and aces, notching 15 and three, respectively.
Carly Knapp added four kills, while Cylee Lopez recorded two aces.
KJ Cascarano registered 16 assists in the loss.
Jaida Gonzales and Jayden Ford both had one block on the night.
Beeville and Sinton split the two sub-varsity contests with Beeville taking the freshman match and Sinton winning the junior varsity contest.
Beeville won the freshman match in two sets, 25-21 and 25-23, while Sinton claimed the JV match in two sets, 25-14 and 25-9.
