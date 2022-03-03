With six lifters winning individual championships and two others claiming silver medals, the Beeville boys powerlifting team won its own meet Feb. 12.
The Trojans posted 54 total points to win the Trojan Invitational, which was held at Moreno Junior High.
John Contreras, Juan Garcia, Matthew Salinas, Eduardo Mendez, Xavier Aleman and Arnulfo Puga all won championships for the Trojans.
Contreras claimed the title in the 123-pound weight class, posting a winning total of 1,020 pounds. He successfully posted reps of 395 in the squat, 185 in the bench press and 440 in the deadlift to win the title.
Garcia claimed the gold at 165 with a winning total of 1,140 pounds. He hit reps of 405 in the squat, 300 on the bench and 435 in the deadlift.
Salinas won the gold medal at 198 for Beeville. He posted reps of 515 in the squat, 270 in the bench press and 480 in the deadlift for a winning total of 1,265 pounds.
Mendez won the 220-pound championship with a total weight of 1,210 pounds. He squatted 475, pressed 290 and pulled 445 in the deadlift.
Aleman took the crown in the 242-pound weight class with a total of 1,460 pounds. His day included reps of 615 in the squat, 375 in the bench press and 470 in the deadlift.
Puga won the gold medal at 275 for the Trojans. He posted a winning total of 1,045 pounds behind reps of 440 in the squat, 240 in the bench press and 365 in the deadlift.
Zachariah Smith and Aydon Sarate won silver medals for Beeville. Smith was second at 148 with a 1,065-pound total, while Sarate was the runner-up at 181 with a 1,190-pound total.
Beeville’s other two points came from Jacob Martin and Noah Horton, who both finished fifth in their respective weight classes. Martin was fifth at 181 with a 980 total and Horton took fifth at 308 with an 890 total.
Parker Garza took sixth at 181 and Dominic Smith was seventh at 198.
Keegan Westmoreland was Skidmore-Tynan’s top finisher at the meet, placing second behind Salinas at 198. He posted a total of 1,260 pounds with a squat of 520, a 265 press and then a 475 pull in the deadlift.
Conrad Padron won a bronze for the Bobcats at 308 with a 1,220 pound total, while Nicholas Kyle finished fifth at 148 with a 785 total.
Lady Trojans take second
Beeville’s girls powerlifting team finished second at the Trojan Invitational. The Lady Trojans tallied 41 points, which was 10 back of the winning team, Robstown.
Alizen Moreno, Annica Gonzales and Sophie Sanchez won individual titles for the Lady Trojans.
Moreno claimed the title at 114 with a total of 780 pounds. She squatted 305, pressed 165 and deadlifted 310.
Gonzales won the gold at 123 with a total of 820 pounds. She put up reps of 345 in the squat, 155 in the bench press and 320 in the deadlift.
Sanchez won the 181-pound championship with a total weight of 820 pounds. She hit lifts of 340 in the squat, 160 on the bench and 320 in the deadlift.
Cyrianna Serrano and Addison Estrada won silver medals for the Lady Trojans. Serrano was the runner-up at 132 with a 710 total and Estrada was the silver medalist at 181 with 740 total.
Bianca Carrizales, Jennifer Rodriguez and Mikaitlyn Anderson won bronze medals for Beeville. Carrizales was third at 114 with a 640 total, Rodriguez posted a 630 total to take third at 148 and Anderson took third at 220 with a 900-pound total.
Yuritzia Luna rounded out the scoring with a fifth-place finish at 181 with a 600-pound total.
Nysa Huq took sixth at 105, Kelly San Miguel was seventh at 132 and Tlyssa Gomez was eighth at 132.
Skidmore-Tynan finished third in the girls standings with 34 points.
Sivounay Ramirez and Daniella Villarreal led the way for the Ladycats as champions of their weight classes.
Ramirez won the 165-pound championship with a total weight of 685 pounds. She hit reps of 260 in the squat, 165 in the bench press and 260 in the deadlift.
Villarreal won the 198-pound title with a weight of 935 pounds. She posted lifts of 405 in the squat, 200 in the bench press and 330 in the deadlift.
Karelen Bastida, Marina Lopez and Chloe Gibson won silver medals for the Ladycats. Bastida was the runner-up at 97 with a 540 total, Lopez was second at 105 with a 660 total and Gibson took second at 123 with an 820 total.
Ariann Cisneros and Justin Ambrose finished fourth at 132 and 148, respectively, while Paula Gonzales was fifth at 105. Lilyanna Hernandez took sixth for the Ladycats at 132.
