The Skidmore-Tynan baseball team closed out its season in style April 26 with a road win.
The Bobcats grabbed the lead in the third inning and never gave it back on the way to a 9-1 victory over Aransas Pass.
Dallan Cheek gave the Bobcats a lead they would never relinquish in the third inning with an RBI triple that plated Joe Guerra.
Two innings later, Reymundo Ramirez scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0 and then Cheek hit an RBI double into left to plate his brother, Denham, to make it 3-0.
Aransas Pass got its lone run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Bobcats responded by scoring six times in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Kolton Lopez scored on a bases-loaded walk, then Jaxton Alvarado hit a two-run single to make it 6-1 on the next pitch.
Sonny Mann hit a two-run double two batters later to make it 8-1 and Marcus Gabriel scored the final run of the season on a wild pitch three pitches after that.
Dallan Cheek struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
He gave up just one run on four hits and struck out 12 during a complete game on the bump.
At the plate, he went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Alvarado was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run, while Mann went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Chase Schanen drove in a run and scored once, Joe Guerra had a hit and scored twice, and Denham Cheek had a hit and scored once. Gabriel also had one hit and scored once.
Goliad 11, S-T 1
Goliad pushed across three runs in the first, second and fifth innings on the way to beating the Bobcats in five innings April 22 in Goliad.
Skidmore got its lone run in the top of the second when Schanen scored on a wild pitch.
The Bobcats were held to just two hits. Schanen singled to lead off the first inning and Robert Hensch hit a one-out single in the top of the fifth.
Mann took the loss on the bump for Skidmore. He gave up 11 runs on 10 hits, struck out six and walked five in 4 2/3 innings.
