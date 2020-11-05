BEEVILLE - The Skidmore-Tynan and A.C. Jones cross country teams traded first- and second-place finishes in the boys and girls Group 1 races at the Skidmore-Tynan Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 17 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Beeville won the boys title with Skidmore-Tynan finishing second, while S-T won the girls title with Beeville finishing second.
Beeville claimed the boys championship with 17 points and boasted the top four finishers in the race.
Trace Fox won the individual championship with a time of 17 minutes, 15.33 seconds.
Rowdy Siddon was the individual runner-up for Beeville, clocking a time of 17:51.16.
Isaiah Rosales and Angel Alba finished third and fourth, respectively. Rosales clocked 17:58.99, while Alba finished in 18:08.39.
Derick Gonzales took seventh in 18:47.39 to round out the scoring for the Trojans.
Austin Hackney finished eighth, Ryley Roschetzky was 11th, Ezekiel .Carrizales finished 12th and Corbyn Garza was 17th.
Skidmore-Tynan finished as the runner-up with 58 points.
The Bobcats were led by Justin Bronaugh, who clocked a time of 18:12.26 to finish sixth.
Joe Eric Rivas was 13th in a time of 19:18.64, while Israel Garcia finished 14th in 19:21.10. Tevin Hernandez clocked 19:39.62 to take 16th and Gavin Ochoa rounded out the scoring with a 23rd-place finish in a time of 21:04.35.
Gage Ochoa finished 27th in the race for Skidmore.
Kenedy finished third as a team, while Goliad was fourth.
The Tigers were led by Trevor Bennett, who was 15th in 19:32.03.
Ben Balderaz was 20th in 20:10.25, while Justin Edison finished 22nd in 20:46.21. Garrett Kunkel took 29th in 22:30.28 and Jack Smith was 33rd in 23:12.86.
On the girls side, the team trophy went to Skidmore-Tynan with 29 points.
Yaneli Aguilar led the way for the Lady Cats, taking second overall with a time of 12:57.10.
Natalie Garcia was one spot back, taking third with a time of 13:10.89.
Mariella Gonzales, Maggy Moreman and Jasmine Terry finished in a pack to round out the scoring, taking seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. Gonzales clocked 13:40.48, Moreman finished in 13:43.62 and Terry clocked 13:46.84.
Ella Nelson finished 18th and Adrianna Moron was 27th.
Jada Johnson led Beeville to a runner-up finish with the Lady Trojans totaling 42 points.
Johnson won the individual gold by nearly 11 seconds, clocking a time of 12:46.96.
Noemi Alaniz finished fifth for the Lady Trojans, clocking a time of 13:17.90.
Amber Müller was 10th overall for Beeville in 14:02.54, Avery Silvas was 12th in 14:14.79 and Caleigh Martin was 14th in 14:39.01.
Alana Guerrero was 15th, Asia Molina-O’Brien was 21st and Erin Trice finished 25th.
Goliad finished fourth as a team with 115 points.
The top finisher for the Tigerettes was Lauren Bond, who took 11th in 14:05.54.
Audrey Winstead and Eden Brooks finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Winstead clocked 15:35.25 and Brooks finished in 15:38.38.
Kaysa Wunsch finished 33rd in 17:33.14. Allison Carabajal rounded out the scoring in 36th in 18:21.75.
Caroline Roeske was 38th, Addy Brock took 39th, Anahi Granados took 41st and Cameron Bogle was 42nd.
Tuloso-Midway won the championship on both the boys and girls side in Group 2. Calallen finished second in both divisions.