SKIDMORE – At a special meeting of the Skidmore-Tynan ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday, April 30, a motion to hire Daniel Oelschlegel was defeated by a 4-3 count.
Oelschlegel, who is currently the offensive coordinator at Richland High School in North Richland Hills, was Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton’s recommendation to the district’s seven-member board.
After the meeting was called to order, the board spent approximately an hour and 20 minutes in executive session before reconvening in open session.
The trustees then voted on the motion to hire Oelschlegel.
The discussion of the position was the only item listed on the meeting agenda.
For more on this story, pick up a copy of the May 7 edition of the Beeville Bee-Picayune.