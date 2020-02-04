SKIDMORE – Holding your opponent to three first-quarter points is usually a pretty good recipe for success in high school basketball.
It certainly was for the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team against district foe Taft Friday night.
The Bobcats held Taft to three points in the first and then four in the second on their way to a 56-37 victory after the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore led 14-3 after one and 24-7 at halftime on its way to the win. They also outscored Taft 14-13 in the third quarter and 18-17 in the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats shot 47.5 percent from the field for the game, including 63 percent from inside the arc (17 of 27).
Tres Ortiz was the leading scorer for the Bobcats with 12 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds.
Florence joined him in double figures with 11 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Alex Aguilar added eight points, while Conner Favre, Israel Martinez and Clayton Scotten each added seven points.
The Bobcats moved back within a game of the final playoff spot out of District 29-3A with the win.
They are now 2-4 in district play, a game back of George West for fourth.
Aransas Pass leads the district standings at 6-0, while Mathis is second at 5-1 and Odem is third at 4-2.
The Bobcats improved to 17-12 overall with the victory.
Aransas Pass 82, S-T 45
The district-leading Panthers won every quarter on their way to a victory over the Bobcats on Jan. 21.
The Panthers outscored Skidmore 27-7 in the first quarter and then won each of the final three quarters by one, nine and seven points, respectively.
The Bobcats were held to just 29.6 percent shooting from the field, their first sub-30 percent night since Dec. 19 and just their second of the season.
Florence was the lone Bobcat in double figures with 10 points.
He also had four rebounds and three assists.
Ortiz scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Martinez scored eight points to go with five boards.
Favre poured in seven points, pulled down eight rebounds, registered three steals and dished out two assists in the loss.