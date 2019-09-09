CORPUS CHRISTI – One week after winning their first regular season meet during their coach’s tenure, the Skidmore-Tynan boys cross country team snagged a runner-up trophy at the Moody Invitational last week.
The Bobcats tallied 82 points to finish second behind Ingleside at the meet.
Ryan Garcia was the top finisher for the Bobcats, taking fourth in the field of 50 runners in the 3.1-mile boys race.
The senior clocked a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds for the Skidmore-Tynan.
Chris Olivarez finished 10th for the Bobcats in 18:53, while Alex Aguilar Jr was 19th with a time of 19:14.
Samuel Gutierrez finished 21st in 19:24 and Alton Hensch rounded out the scoring with a 28th-place finish in 19:51.
Jerrin Koenig placed 38th in 20:56, while Justin Bronaugh was 39th in 20:58.
The Lady Cat varsity team finished third at the event with 96 points.
Robstown won the team title with 56 points and Rockport-Fulton was second with 58 points.
Yaneli Aguilar led the Lady Cats with a sixth-place finish in the 60-runner field for 2-mile race. She clocked 14:53.
Natalie Garcia also recorded a top-10 finish, taking ninth in 15:06.
Eddika Hernandez finished 19th in 16:07, while Kaedyn Schmidt was 27th in 16:45. Alicia Garcia rounded out the scoring with a 35th-place finish in 17:53.
Britnie Briseno clocked 21:03 to finish 55th for the Lady Cats.
In the junior varsity boys race, Israel Garcia was 29th in 15:04, Joe Eric Rivas was 30th in 15:05 and Felix Rodriguez was 57th in 18:45.
In the JV girls race, Kiersten Magana was 27th in 18:07, Juliana Briseno was 33rd in 18:25, Skylette Cisneros took 49th in 19:48 and Halle Brown finished 58th in 20:46.
For the eighth-grade boys, Walker Widner was 16th and Taegan Cochran was 21st.
For the eighth-grade girls, Kaydence Menchaca was 11th and Maggy Moreman was 23rd.
Mikayla Cascarano was the runner-up in the seventh-grade girls standings.