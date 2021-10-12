It took two days to do it, but the Skidmore-Tynan volleyball team beat Odem to finish off the first round of District 29-3A play.
A power outage in Odem stopped the contest after the first set and forced the match to be rescheduled for the following day, Sept. 29.
The Lady Cats eventually rallied out of a 2-0 deficit to beat Odem in five sets.
Odem won the opening set of the match 25-20 on Sept. 28 before the match was stopped and rescheduled for the next day when the power could not be restored.
To start the second day of the match, Odem again won 25-20, taking a two-sets-to-none lead over the Lady Cats.
Skidmore responded by winning 25-14 in the third set, then extended the match with a 25-22 triumph in the fourth set.
In the final set, Skidmore won 15-12 to claim the win and improve to 6-1 in district play.
It also upped the team’s mark to 21-8 on the year.
Mariella Gonzales recorded a double-double to lead the Lady Cats to the victory. She registered a match-best 21 kills for the Lady Cat offense and also had 12 digs and two solo blocks.
Jenna Vasquez recorded seven kills to go with 13 digs, and also had two aces.
Brandi Cash had six kills and three digs on the night.
Kaitlyn Salinas led the defense with 20 digs.
Mailey Hardin also had a double-double on the night with 34 assists and 10 digs to go with four aces and two kills.
Kacy Rivers registered 13 digs, Samantha Gutierrez had 12 digs and Neddia Gonzales had 10 digs.
Goliad 3, S-T 1
In a battle of district unbeatens, the Goliad Tigerettes triumphed to take sole possession of first place in 29-3A on Sept. 24 in Goliad.
The Tigerettes won 25-12 and 25-13 in the first two sets, respectively, but Skidmore extended the match with a 25-22 win in the third set.
Goliad finished things off in the fourth set with a 25-12 win.
M. Gonzales led Skidmore with 13 kills to go with three solo blocks.
Cash had five kills, while Vasquez had four kills, six digs and an ace.
Celeste Huerta led the Lady Cat defense with nine digs on the night. Rivers added seven, while Salinas and Gutierrez both had four.
Hardin led the team in assists with 20.
