KARNES CITY – The Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team wrapped up play at the Karnes City tournament with a double-digit victory over Cuero Saturday afternoon.
The Bobcats won every quarter on their way to a 57-39 win over the Gobblers.
Skidmore built a 14-7 lead in the opening period, then stretched its lead to 30-20 by outscoring Cuero 16-13 in the second quarter.
The Bobcats widened their lead by seven more in the third, 15-8, then won the fourth quarter 12-11 to finish off the victory.
Kade Florence led three Bobcats in double figures with a game-best 15 points.
Alex Aguilar poured in 13 points for Skidmore, while Israel Martinez scored 10 points in the win.
Jeremiah Fuentes and Tres Ortiz both scored eight points to help fuel the win.
Clayton Scotten had Skidmore’s other point.
The Bobcats improved to 6-4 on the year with the victory.
The day before, the Bobcats fell to Stockdale, then beat San Diego.
They opened the day with a 45-42 loss to Stockdale.
Skidmore, after trailing by one through one quarter, led 22-21 at halftime and held that same one-point edge after three following a 13-13 third-quarter deadlock.
The Brahmas outscored Skidmore 11-7 in the fourth to pick up the win.
Ortiz led all scorers in the game with 16 points. Fuentes joined him in double figures with 10 points, which included a trio of treys.
Aguilar and Scotten both chipped in five points for the Bobcats.
Skidmore then beat San Diego, 50-47, thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback.
The Vaqueros built a 19-9 lead in the first quarter, but Skidmore cut that down to just one point by halftime when it won the second quarter 17-8.
San Diego pushed its lead back to five after three quarters, but the Bobcats won the fourth quarter 17-9 to get the victory.
Ortiz had 13 points to lead Skidmore-Tynan, while Martinez scored 10 points.
Florence added nine points, while Aguilar and Drayden Koenig both chipped in seven points.
On the first day of the tournament, the Bobcats fell to both Karnes City and Ingleside.
They fell to Karnes City 56-39 in the tournament opener for both teams.
The Badgers scored the first two points of the game and never trailed. They led 13-9 after one, 29-14 after two and 47-23 after three quarters.
Ortiz had a team-best 13 points, while Fuentes chipped in 10 points. Martinez contributed six points, while Aguilar added five points to the cause.
The Bobcats followed that with a 59-47 loss to Ingleside.
Both teams won two quarters in the game, but Ingleside wins were by 16-7 and 15-9 counts in the first and third quarters, while Skidmore’s were by 15-14 and 16-14 counts in the second and fourth quarters.
Ingleside, like KC, scored the first two points of the game and never trailed on its way to the win over the Bobcats.
Fuentes paced the Bobcats with 14 points, which included four 3-pointers.
Florence added 12 points, while Ortiz and Scotten both scored seven points.
S-T 41, Kenedy 37
The Bobcats used a 14-4 edge in the third quarter to down the Kenedy Lions at the DuBose Special Events Center on Dec. 3.
Kenedy took a 19-14 edge into halftime, but Skidmore turned that five-point deficit into a five-point lead in the third quarter before holding off Kenedy in the fourth.
Ortiz scored 21 points to lead all scorers in the contest. He was the lone Bobcat in double figures.
Florence hit a pair of triples on his way to eight points.
Fuentes, Martinez and Scotten all had four points for Skidmore.