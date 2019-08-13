FREER – The Skidmore-Tynan volleyball team opened the 2019 season with a pair of victories at a triangular match with Freer and McMullen County Tuesday afternoon.
Skidmore opened the year with a two-set victory over McMullen County, beating the Cowgirls 27-25 in the first set and 25-14 in the second set.
The Lady Cats hit .360 as a team on their way to winning the first set of the year for both teams.
They tallied 14 total kills against five errors on 25 attempts in the set.
In the second set, the Lady Cats made just three errors on 24 attempts, but had just eight kills while capitalizing on the mistakes by the Cowgirls.
Katryna Hernandez hit .588 for the match with 12 kills to just two errors on 17 attempts. She also led the team in aces with five and digs with nine.
Mari Gonzales and Jackie Hernandez each had three kills, while Adriana Flores and Avea Gonzales had two kills apiece.
J. Hernandez led the team in assists with 12.
Samantha Gutierrez had five digs, while Noemi Gonzales and Jasmine Terry had four digs each. A. Gonzales and Flores both had three digs.
Skidmore then downed Freer in two sets, beating the hosts 25-16 in the first set and 25-20 in the second set.
K. Hernandez again led the team in kills and digs with nine and 13, respectively.
J. Hernandez had five kills, 14 assists and six digs.
M. Gonzales posted four kills, while Brittany Hinojosa put down three kills.
Terry had nine digs and Gutierrez had eight digs.
A. Gonzales recorded three of the team’s seven aces. Four other Lady Cats had one ace apiece.