Both the Skidmore-Tynan boys and girls cross country teams finished fifth place at the Sinton Invitational Sept. 4.
Yaneli Aguilar was the top finisher for Skidmore-Tynan, taking seventh in the varsity girls race.
She clocked a time of 13 minutes, 50 seconds on the 2-mile course.
Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth for the Lady Cats, clocking 14:08.
Maggy Moreman finished 22nd in 14:33, while Adrianna Moron was 28th in 15:12. Alexis Moron took 43rd in 15:55.
On the boys side, Israel Garcia led Skidmore with a 36th-place finish. He finished in a time of 21:11 on the 3.1-mile course.
Joe Rivas took 49th in 22:36, while Rey Ramirez clocked 22:52 to finish 52nd. Colton Dickenson finished 53rd in 23:01. Tevin Hernandez clocked 25:16 to finish 65th.
In the JV girls race, Ella Nelson finished 24th in 19:35, while Juliana Briseno took 25th in 20:15.
In the JV boys race, Gavin Ochoa was ninth in 24:01, Gage Ochoa took 14th in 25:42, Zachry Rife was 17th in 26:15 and Jacob Dougherty was 22nd in 30:23.
