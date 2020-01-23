GOLIAD – The Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team evened its District 29-3A record at 2-2 and snapped a three-game losing skid Friday night with a win over Goliad.
The Lady Cats used a 14-2 run midway through the second quarter to pull away for a 46-33 win over the Tigerettes at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Skidmore went up 19-11 in the first quarter, but the hosts whittled away at that lead to make it 21-17 in the second quarter.
The Lady Cats ran off 14 of the next 16 points in the contest to go in front 35-19 late in the second quarter.
At halftime, Skidmore led 35-21.
Skidmore won the third quarter 7-6 and Goliad took the fourth quarter 6-4.
Katryna Hernandez carried the scoring load for the Lady Cats in the victory, converting 8 of 19 from the field on her way to 18 points.
She also grabbed nine rebounds and had six steals in the win.
Jasmine Terry joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Brittany Hinojosa scored eight points, pulled down five boards and recorded three steals.
Mari Gonzales added seven points, three boards, three steals and two assists.
With the win, Skidmore upped its mark to 16-11 overall.
The Lady Cat JV team claimed a 25-16 win over Goliad.
Aryana Garcia had 11 points to lead the Lady Cats in the win. Neddia Gonzales chipped in four points, while five other Lady Cats had two points apiece.
Odem 40, S-T 15
The Lady Owls outscored Skidmore 15-2 in the opening quarter and held the hosts to six or fewer points in all four quarters to get a win in Skidmore on Jan. 7.
Odem led 25-8 at halftime and 32-12 after three quarters.
Skidmore shot just 14 percent (6 of 33) from the field for the game, which included misses on all 10 of its 3-point tries.
Hinojosa led the Lady Cats in both points and rebounds with six and eight, respectively.
Hernandez had four points and six boards, while M. Gonzales and Terry both had two points.
Terry added five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Odem won the junior varsity contest by a score of 28-18.
N. Gonzales scored six points to pace Skidmore. Garcia scored four points and Kayla Martinez had three points.