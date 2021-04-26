Skidmore-Tynan did not have the largest contingent at the District 29-3A Track and Field Championship, but that didn’t stop the Lady Cats from claiming the runner-up trophy.
The Lady Cats finished second to perennial power Goliad with 126 points to the Tigerettes’ 207 at the district meet, which was held in Goliad March 30.
Skidmore-Tynan had 12 competitors score points at the meet, which included a trio of district champions.
Mariella Gonzales, Natalie Garcia and Laci Stautzenberger each won district titles for the Lady Cats.
Gonzales won the gold in the 800-meter run, clocking 2 minutes, 32.56 seconds.
Garcia won the gold in the 1,600 by clocking 5:55.84. She led a trio of Lady Cats in the event as Skidmore took the top three spots with Maggy Moreman finishing second in 6:17.80 and Eddika Hernandez taking third in 6:18.69.
Stautzenberger won her gold medal in the shot put, registering a winning throw of 33 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
Moreman won another silver medal in the 3,200 for the Lady Cats, clocking 14:01.31.
Celeste Huerta was the district runner-up in the 100, posting a time of 13.84 in the finals.
The 1,600 relay team of Kaydence Menchaca, Gonzales, Garcia and Yaneli Aguilar also finished second, clocking 4:21.27.
The other two relay teams both finished third.
Huerta, Ella Nelson, Menchaca and Aguilar clocked 54.40 to win bronze in the 400 relay, while Huerta, Nelson, Makaelah Favre and Aguilar clocked 1:56.37 to take third in the 800 relay.
Menchaca won a pair of individual bronzes as well. The freshman was third in the 200 in 27.90 and third in the triple jump with leap of 34-0.
Favre took fourth in the 100 in 13.95 and Menchaca was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-10 1/2.
Nelson took fifth in the 200, Daniella Villarreal was fifth in the shot put and Asa Neal was fifth in the discus.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the area meet, which was slated to be held April 15 in Goliad.
Three Bobcats advance to area
Jerrin Koenig, Keegan Westmoreland and John Rodriguez each advanced to out of district to area for the Skidmore-Tynan boys track and field team.
Koenig advanced in two events, the 800 and the 1,600. He was third in the 800 in 2:10.49 and fourth in the 1,600 in 5:06.49.
Westmoreland took fourth in the 400 for the Bobcats, clocking 56.75 in the finals.
Rodriguez took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 37-3 1/2.
Goliad won the boys team title with 138 points.
Skidmore-Tynan finished eighth with 18 points.
