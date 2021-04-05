Skidmore-Tynan’s varsity girls track and field team finished second at triangular meet in Banquete March 18.
The Lady Cats boasted champions in six events on their way tallying 158 points.
Kaydence Menchaca was a two-event champion, winning the long jump and triple jump championships. The freshman won the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, and won the triple jump by posting a leap of 34 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
Menchaca also finished second in the 200-meter dash, clocking a time of 27.68 seconds. Ella Nelson finished a spot back in third in 28.90.
Asa Neal won the discus throw for the Lady Cats with winning throw of 76-6.
Madison Chapa topped the field in the shot put, scoring 10 points for the team with a throw of 29-8. Daniella Villarreal finished second to Chapa in the event with a throw of 28-7.
Mariella Gonzales and Natalie Garcia also won individual titles for the Lady Cats. Gonzales won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 40.81 seconds, while Garcia topped the field in the 1,600 in 5:55.03.
Also in the 1,600, Eddika Hernandez was third and Maggy Moreman was fifth.
Moreman added a second-place finish in the 3,200 in 14:12.62.
Celesta Huerta was second in the 100 in 13.28, while Makaelah Favre was fourth in 13.72.
All three of Skidmore’s relay teams finished second in their respective races.
The Skidmore boys team finished third at the meet.
Jerrin Koenig was the lone champion for the Bobcats, claiming the title in the 1,600 with a time of 5:24.24 and also the title in the 800 in 2:18.64.
Israel Garcia finished second to Koenig in the 1,600 with a time of 5:50.84 and was fourth in the 800 in 2:34.09.
Keegan Westmoreland took third in the 400, while Joe Guerra was third in the shot put.
Jaxton Alvarado took fourth in the discus and Westmoreland finished a spot back of him. Westmoreland was also fifth in the 200. Inocente Esquivel took fifth in the 100, while Guerra was sixth.
