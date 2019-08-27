THREE RIVERS – The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat volleyball team rolled to its sixth win of the year Tuesday night with a blowout win on the road.
The Lady Cats swept Three Rivers and won every set by eight points or more, including a 16-point win in the second set.
Skidmore took the first set 25-10 for a 1-0 lead in the match, then rolled to a 25-9 win in the second set.
The visitors closed out the win with a 25-17 victory in the third set.
Jackie Hernandez paced a Lady Cat offense that hit .221 in the match with 12 kills.
She also led the team in aces with eight and tied for the team lead in assists with 10. The senior also had six digs and a solo block.
Katryna Hernandez recorded seven kills to go with a team-best 13 digs. She also added three aces.
Brittany Hinojosa put down four kills, while Avea Gonzales had three kills to go with 10 assists and six digs.
Jasmine Terry had 10 digs and three aces, while Adriana Flores recorded eight digs and two aces.
Skidmore climbed to 6-4 on the season with the victory.
Sinton tournament
The Lady Cats went 1-4 at the Sinton tournament to close out last week.
The team’s only win was a sweep of Kingsville on the first day of the tournament. The Lady Cats won that match with set wins of 25-18 and 25-16.
The Lady Cats dropped their first two matches of the day at the tournament to Austin Akins and St. Joseph.
Akins beat the Lady Cats 26-24, 25-20, while St. Joseph downed them 25-19, 17-25, 25-16.
In the three matches, J. Hernandez had 19 total kills to go with nine aces and team-highs of 25 digs and 23 assists, while K. Hernandez had 16 kills to go with four aces and 22 digs.
Flores served up eight aces in the three matches combined.
On the second day, Skidmore dropped decisions to Incarnate Word and Aransas Pass.
Incarnate Word beat Skidmore in three (25-18, 20-25, 25-23). Aransas Pass swept the Lady Cats with wins of 25-11 and 25-23.
K. Hernandez racked up 20 kills in those two matches. She also had 14 digs.
J. Hernandez had 19 kills, 18 digs, 17 assists and eight aces.
Terry tied for the team lead in digs with 18 in the two matches.