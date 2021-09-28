Jacob Torres’ ball of choice is round and orange, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that he doesn’t know a thing or two about the brown oblong pigskin.
He proved that in his team’s home opener Sept. 17 at Bobcat Stadium.
The diminutive basketball-lover was the hero on both sides of the ball for the Bobcat football team in a 7-6 win over visiting Santa Gertrudis Academy.
Torres scored Skidmore-Tynan’s lone touchdown of the contest and also erased a pair of Santa Gertrudis scoring threats with interceptions in the end zone.
“It really meant a lot,” Torres said about being able to come up with big plays when his team needed them the most.
He gave the Bobcats their only touchdown of the night less than two minutes into the second quarter. He lined up at fullback and, on a dive play up the middle, the senior popped free and raced 31 yards to the end zone to make it 6-0.
Bennett Martinez then kicked what would prove to be a vital point-after try to make it 7-0 with 10:05 left in the first half.
Two SGA possessions later, Torres came up with the first of his two interceptions in the end zone, stepping in front of Lion wideout Willis Tinsley with 3:56 left before halftime.
In the third quarter, he came up with his second pick of the night, intercepting an attempted fade pass to Tinsley with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
“I just did what my coach told me to do,” Torres said about the picks. “I just had to stay on top of him and it was going to come, and I got it.”
He said he knows people doubt him because of his stature – he gave up nearly 7 inches to the 6-foot Tinsley – but they forget one important fact about him.
“I’m a 5-5 demon. That’s it,” he said with a laugh.
“Those two plays, that’s 14 points in their favor, that’s ballgame right there,” said Bobcat coach Stephen Silva about Torres’ two critical interceptions.
“It kind of took a little bit of poking to get him out here, and for him to come out and do that against their best receiver, that’s big time. That’s big time for him and big time for our team to know that we have a corner who can play like that.”
Santa Gertrudis got its lone touchdown of the night on the final play of the first half after a wild scene that saw one game official signal a touchdown on an earlier play in the drive, only to be overruled by another official who called the Lion ball carrier down at the Bobcat 1.
The Lions, after a penalty took them back 15 yards, punched it in five plays after that with a 2-yard TD catch from Tinsley over Torres on a fade to the corner of the end zone on fourth down with no time left in the half.
The Lions went for two to take the lead, but Michael Menchaca and Marcus Gabriel came up with the stop for the Bobcats to protect the team’s lead.
The wild scene near the end of the first half paled in comparison to the wild scene at the end of the game, which left numerous onlookers astonished.
After Skidmore was unable to run out the clock after stopping the Lions on fourth down in Bobcat territory, a bad snap on a punt led to the Lions getting the ball back with 18 seconds left at the Skidmore 12.
“That was tough,” Silva said. “They get the ball pretty much inside our 20 with 18 seconds left. I figured they’d have a shot for at least two plays.
“It wasn’t looking good at that point.”
Santa Gertrudis Academy coach Jerry Carpentier inexplicably sent his kicking unit onto the field on first down to try a go-ahead field goal.
“We had already made a defensive call and we were ready for them to run at least one play,” Silva said, noting that the Lions were out of timeouts. “The general thinking is to throw something to the sideline so you can get out of bounds or throw something into the end zone and, if it’s incomplete, the clock stops.
“We kind of scrambled a little bit just to get lined up to try to block that thing.”
Jose Huerta’s kick sailed wide left, giving the ball back to Skidmore with 13 seconds left, which allowed the Bobcats to get into victory formation and take a knee for the win.
“We feel good,” Silva said about his team’s confidence level.
“The 3-0 start is great and that’s a good way to go into district.”
The Bobcats managed just 113 yards of total offense in the win with Torres leading the team with 43 yards on seven carries.
Joe Guerra had 38 yards on seven carries, while Menchaca had 23 yards on six carries.
The game was also marred by a seemingly endless barrage of penalties, including at least three that were enforced incorrectly by the officiating crew and one that carried an ejection for a Santa Gertrudis offensive lineman.
“I’m glad that our kids persevered,” he said.
The Bobcats will open District 16-3A Division II play this week with a road trip to face the Banquete Bulldogs.
Banquete is 3-1 on the year and is averaging more than 37 points per game on the season, which includes a 46-point outburst in a win over Agua Dulce last week.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium Friday.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•