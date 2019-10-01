CORPUS CHRISTI – Skidmore-Tynan sophomore Yaneli Aguilar won perhaps her most prestigious crown Saturday morning when she captured the varsity girls individual championship at the annual Islander Splash Cross Country Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Aguilar topped a field of 345 runners to claim the title in the 2-mile varsity girls race.
She clocked a time of 13 minutes, 27 seconds to win the gold medal in the race.
She led her team to a 10th-place finish in the 42-team field. Yoakum won the team title, while Bandera was second and Huffman Hargrave was third.
Natalie Garcia finished 60th for the Lady Cats in 14:16, while Jasmine Terry was 82nd in 14:33. Katryna Hernandez finished 92nd in 14:42 and Eddika Hernandez was 128th in 15:07.
Kaedyn Schmidt took 185th for Skidmore, Samantha Gutierrez was 200th, Alicia Garcia was 228th, Kiersten Magana was 251st, Destiny Magana was 283rd and Juliana Briseno finished 293rd.
On the boys side, the Bobcats finished 14th out of 41 teams. Progreso won the team title, while Edinburg IDEA was second and La Feria was third.
Chris Olivarez was the top finisher for the Bobcats, taking 62nd with a time of 19:42 on the 3.1-mile course.
Ryan Garcia finished 83rd with a time of 20:13, while Alex Aguilar Jr. was 88th with a time of 20:13. Alton Hensch finished 116th, clocking 20:43, while Samuel Gutierrez clocked 21:20 to finish in 147th-place in the 358-runner field.
Justin Bronaugh posted a 196th-place finish, while Israel Garcia was 300th and Joe Eric Rivas finished 307th.
“It was hot, and there were a lot more runners out there than we anticipated, but it was great competition for us, and the main objective was getting on the regional course and getting a feel for it,” said coach Linda Luna. “Times were slower than the previous week and we didn’t place as high as we normally do as a team, but for the times ran and the amount of 4A competition we had to compete against, we did very well.”