SKIDMORE – The hosts finished as the runner-up at the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat Volleyball Classic over the weekend.
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats won all three of their pool play matches and their first two bracket-play matches before falling to district foe Odem in the tournament championship.
Odem bested the Lady Cats in three sets in the championship match.
Skidmore won the first set 25-23 to gain the advantage, but the Lady Owls won the second set 25-10 to extend the match and then claimed a 25-19 victory in the third set to win the tournament title.
Skidmore’s two bracket-play victories came over Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals and then San Diego in the semifinals.
Incarnate Word won the first set of the quarterfinal match 25-23, but Skidmore responded with wins of 25-17 and 25-20 to advance to the championship semifinals.
The Lady Cats dominated San Diego in the semifinals, beating the Lady Vaqueros 25-11 and 25-10 to earn their sport in the championship match.
Skidmore breezed past Robstown, Three Rivers and Runge to win its pool.
The Lady Cats beat Robstown 25-13 and 25-19, routed Three Rivers with set wins of 25-10 and 25-7, and downed Runge in two sets by scores of 25-5 and 25-15.
In total, the Lady Cats outscored their opponents 327 to 225 in the six matches combined with an average winning margin in their 11 set victories of 11.4 points.
Katryna Hernandez (49) and Jackie Hernandez (46) combined for 95 total kills in the six matches.
J. Hernandez posted totals of 57 assists, 13 aces and 35 digs for the tournament, while K. Hernandez had a combined 71 digs, seven aces and five blocks.
Mari Gonzales had 20 total kills across the six matches.
Avea Gonzales recorded a total of 55 assists, 12 kills, 13 aces and four blocks.
Jasmine Terry had 46 total digs, while Noemi Gonzales had 25.