ODEM – Skidmore-Tynan will play postseason volleyball yet again in 2019.
The Lady Cats secured a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive year Tuesday night with a four-set victory over Odem at the Owls Nest.
“That was the biggest redemption game for us,” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez, whose team had lost to the Lady Owls in the finals of their own tournament in August and also in the first district meeting between the two last month when Skidmore won the first two sets of the match before Odem rallied for a five-set win.
“The girls wanted it. They beat us in our tournament, and they beat us in five when they shouldn’t have. ... (The girls) really stepped up.”
After dropping the opening set, Skidmore won each of the next three sets to claim the win over the Owls Tuesday.
The win gave Skidmore its seventh win in district play (7-3), which is enough to guarantee the team at least one of the district’s four postseason bids.
The Lady Cats now control their own destiny to finish as the district runner-up to Goliad, which has already clinched the district title.
Skidmore has road trips to archrival Taft and then Goliad left on its schedule.
A win over Taft today (Friday) would secure the Lady Cats the district’s No. 2 seed.
“I know the girls are loving playing Taft. There’s a lot of connections there with them,” said Vasquez about the showdown with the Lady Greyhounds. “I think that was the best game we played this year in district, so I know they are excited for Friday.
“I think they’ll come out and play.”
The Lady Cats started slowly Tuesday, dropping the first set to the hosts by two points, 25-23.
They rebounded, though, winning the second set 25-22 to even the match.
They controlled much of the third set as well en route to a 25-19 win for a two sets to one lead.
Just winning the third set was something of an accomplishment for the Lady Cats, who have struggled to win that set throughout their district schedule.
But, Vasquez has taken a different approach to the third recently, and it seems to be working.
“I quit talking about the third set, and I think they’ve forgot about how much they struggle with it,” she said Tuesday night. “Since I quit mentioning it, we’ve won it.
“I’m a superstitious person, so I don’t talk about it anymore.”
In the fourth set, the Lady Cats dug themselves a hole midway through – they trailed by as many as seven – but eventually found their way out of it to get a 25-22 win by winning the final three points of the set.
“We had, I think, eight errors, just balls hitting the ground, communication errors. You can’t let somebody come out and beat you that way. You have to make them earn their points,” said Vasquez. “I was glad we didn’t give up and just kept fighting for it.”
Katryna Hernandez led Skidmore’s offense with 13 kills to go with 15 digs, six solo blocks and a team-high nine aces.
Mari Gonzales had five kills for Skidmore, while setter Jackie Hernandez had three, and Brianna Flores, Adriana Flores and Brittany Hinojosa had two apiece.
J. Hernandez also had 19 assists, seven digs and five aces.
A. Flores added 16 digs and an ace, while her twin sister, B. Flores, had eight digs and an ace.
Jasmine Terry notched a team-best 20 digs for the Lady Cat defense in the win.
The win was Skidmore’s fifth straight, a win streak that started on Oct. 1 in a non-district win over Santa Gertrudis.
The Lady Cats are now 26-8 on the year.