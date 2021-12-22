Thanks to a dominating defensive effort, the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team blew past the Three Rivers Bulldogs on Dec. 7.
The Bobcats held Three Rivers to just 32 points, including just four in the first quarter, on the way to a 58-32 victory at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore got off to a quick start against the visiting Dogs, outscoring them 19-4 in the first quarter.
The Cats added two to the lead in the second quarter, then outscored TR 16-6 in the third quarter.
Skidmore forced 20 turnovers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-26 on the night.
Andrew Silva knocked down four 3-pointers and was 10 of 13 from the field on the night on his way to a game-high 24 points.
He also had five rebounds and two steals in the win.
Bennett Martinez joined him in double figures in the scorebook with 11 points to go with five rebounds.
Eli Zepeda added eight points and four rebounds.
Michael Menchaca led the team in rebounding with eight on the night to go with two points, two steals and two assists.
Jacob Torres contributed five rebounds, five steals, four assists and three points.
Skidmore improved to 5-4 on the year with the victory.
Bobcats go 2-2 at KC tournament
Skidmore won two and lost two at the Karnes City tournament Dec. 2-4.
The Bobcats beat Karnes City 41-34 on Dec. 2.
Skidmore grabbed the lead in the first quarter and never gave it back. The Bobcats led 11-5 after one and 24-17 at halftime. They outscored KC 8-3 in the third quarter.
Torres led the scoring effort with 13 points to go with nine rebounds and six steals.
Martinez scored 12 points to go with six rebounds.
Jerrin Koenig added six points and six rebounds.
On Dec. 3, the Bobcats lost to Great Hearts Northern Oaks 63-50 and La Vernia 54-26.
Against GHNO, Cheek led the Bobcats with 13 points and four rebounds.
Torres and Silva both had nine points. Silva added five steals and three assists. Koenig chipped in seven points and five rebounds.
Against La Vernia, Cheek was again the leading scorer with 10 points.
Menchaca and Koenig both had four points and four rebounds. Martinez and Torres both scored three points.
The Bobcats finished off the tournament with a 49-35 victory over Cuero on Dec. 4.
Cuero led 6-5 after one and 27-19 at halftime, but the Bobcats held the Gobblers to just eight points after halftime.
Skidmore outscored Cuero 14-2 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Silva poured in 20 points to lead the Bobcats. He also had five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Koenig added 11 points and three rebounds.
Zepeda scored eight points to go with four boards. Torres contributed five points, nine rebounds and two steals.
