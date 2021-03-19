The Skidmore-Tynan baseball team fell to 0-5 on the year with four losses at the Banquete tournament at the end of last month.
Skidmore fell to Banquete and Carroll on Feb. 26, then lost games to Cotulla and Santa Gertrudis Academy on Feb. 27.
Banquete beat the Bobcats 19-4.
The host Bulldogs scored 15 times in the first inning en route to the win.
Skidmore scored one in the second, then added three more in the third for its four runs.
Jaxton Alvarado scored the run in the second on a passed ball. In the third, Joe Guerra scored on an Alvarado RBI single; Sonny Mann scored on an RBI groundout by Marcus Gabriel, and Alvarado scored again on a passed ball.
Alvarado was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs to lead the Bobcat offense.
Denham Cheek was hit with the loss. He allowed 10 runs on two hits in just a third of an inning of work.
Later that day, Carroll beat the Bobcats 19-0 in three innings.
Alvarado had Skidmore’s only hit in the loss with a single.
Sonny Mann took the loss. He gave up 10 unearned runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings.
On Feb. 27, Cotulla downed Skidmore-Tynan 13-7.
Skidmore grabbed the lead in the top of the first, but Cotulla tied the game in the bottom half before grabbing the lead with three more runs in the second.
Skidmore made it 6-5 in the top of the third, but the Cowboys answered with six runs in their half to put it away.
Keegan Westmoreland was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Alvarado went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Guerra, Gabriel and Robert Hensch each had one hit with Hench’s being a triple.
Cheek again took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits in two innings.
Skidmore-Tynan closed out play at the tournament with a 10-0 loss to Santa Gertrudis Academy.
The Lions scored four times in the first and never looked back.
Alvarado and Dallan Cheek both hit doubles, while Guerra, Denham Cheek and Gabriel each hit singles.
Westmoreland shouldered the loss. He gave up eight runs on 10 hits in four innings.
Woodsboro 6, S-T 4
The Woodsboro Eagles handed Skidmore-Tynan a loss in the season opener for both teams Feb. 23.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
