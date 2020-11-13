SKIDMORE – In their final game of zone play, the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats fell at home to visiting Odem.
The Owls blanked Skidmore-Tynan at Bobcat Stadium, claiming a 26-0 win to lock up the north zone crown and at least the No. 2 seed out of District 16-3A Division II.
The Bobcats, with the loss, finish zone play in third place and will face south zone runner-up Banquete, which lost to Hebbronville last week to finish second, in this week’s zone play-in game.
Kickoff for that contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Skidmore.
The winner will be either the third or the fourth seed out of the district with the exact seeding determined by a point system that was put in place prior to the start of the year when the district’s coaches opted for a zone system.
Odem put up all it needed to win in the first quarter during last week’s meeting.
The Owls led 12-0 after one quarter on the strength of a pair of rushing touchdowns.
They added a long TD run in the third quarter and then a short TD run in the fourth quarter to finish out the scoring.
Austyn Coronado carried the load for Skidmore-Tynan, rushing for 62 yards on 14 carries and catching one ball for 23 yards.
Michael Menchaca had 23 yards on seven carries, while Kade Florence had 23 yards on four carries.
Joe Guerra carried it 10 times for 16 yards for the Bobcats.
The loss was Skidmore’s sixth straight and dropped the team to 2-6 on the year.
