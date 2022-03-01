Skidmore-Tynan’s boys basketball team led for virtually the entire first half in its season finale Feb. 15, but the second half was an entirely different story.
The Bobcats lost the lead in the final seconds of the second quarter against Orange Grove and never got it back in a 49-34 loss to the Bulldogs at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore-Tynan finished the year 13-19 in coach Kent Benedict’s first season at the helm. The Bobcats went 5-9 in District 29-3A play, finishing fifth in the district standings, three games back of Mathis.
The Bobcats had reason to believe they could pull off the upset of OG at home, but a last-second trey by the Bulldogs in the second quarter proved to be the turning point.
Skidmore led by as many as 10 in the first quarter, 16-6, and carried a 16-9 lead into the second.
Orange Grove chipped away at the lead, but didn’t erase it until a 3-pointer at the horn that made it 24-all going into halftime.
Skidmore-Tynan never led again.
The two teams traded six-point runs in the third quarter before Orange Grove scored the final seven of the period to take a 37-30 advantage.
In the fourth, Orange Grove outscored the Bobcats 12-4 to finish off the win.
Jacob Torres was the lone Bobcat in double figures on the night, connecting on 5 of 10 from the field for 10 points.
Andrew Silva contributed eight points, while Nathan Lopez had five and Jerrin Koenig had four. Koenig also led the team in rebounding with five on the night.
It was the team’s sixth straight loss to end the season.
Aransas Pass 71, S-T 34
The Bobcats went toe-to-toe with the district champions for one quarter, but Aransas Pass ran away over the final three periods.
After the two teams played to an 11-11 stalemate in the first, the Panthers outscored S-T 23-7 in the second, 17-5 in the third quarter and 20-11 in the fourth quarter.
Koenig led Skidmore with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Bennett Martinez had seven points and nine rebounds to go with three assists and three steals.
Denham Cheek added six points, while Silva had four points and four boards.
