CORPUS CHRISTI – The Skidmore-Tynan boys cross country team finished third at the Calallen Wildcat Invitational Saturday morning.
The Bobcats finished behind champion Gregory-Portland and runner-up Corpus Christi Ray.
Ryan Garcia was the top finisher for the Bobcats, taking 14th with a time of 19 minutes, 58 seconds.
Chris Olivarez finished 16th for Skidmore in 20:08 on the 3.1-mile course.
Alex Aguilar Jr. turned in a time of 20:25 to take 21st, while Alton Hensch clocked 21:35 to finish 33rd. Samuel Gutierrez clocked 21:47 and finished 36th for the Bobcats.
Jerrin Koenig finished 50th in 22:44, while Justin Bronaugh was 67th in 23:54.
In the JV boys race, Joe Eric Rivas finished 30th for the Bobcats, while Israel Garcia was 43rd and Felix Rodriguez was 65th.
The Lady Cat varsity squad participated in the junior varsity girls race, winning the championship.
Skidmore was led by Yaneli Aguilar, who finished second overall in a time of 15:42 on the 2-mile course.
Natalie Garcia was sixth in 16:35, while Eddika Hernandez finished 10th in 17:03. Katryna Hernandez finished 13th in 17:18, Jasmine Terry was one spot back of her in 14th in 17:20 and Kaedyn Schmidt clocked 17:31 to finish 16th.
Samantha Gutierrez finished 21st with a time of 17:57.
The rest of the Lady Cat runners were Alicia Garcia (53rd), Kiersten Magana (67th), Juliana Briseno (72nd), Britnie Briseno (90th), Halle Brown (94th) and Skylette Cisneros (114th).
In the junior high girls race, Maggy Moreman finished fifth in the eighth-grade standings, while Mikayla Cascarano, Paula Gonzales and Mia Briseno finished sixth, ninth and 12th, respectively, in the seventh-grade standings.
Correction
In the Sept. 27th issue of the Bee-Picayune, Yaneli Aguilar was listed as winning the Islander Splash meet for the Lady Cats, but her place was incorrectly listed on the results submitted to the Bee-Picayune sports department.
Aguilar finished 17th in the race for the Lady Cats.
The Bee-Picayune apologizes for this error.