The dogs got the better of the cats in the season-opening showdown between the Taft Greyhounds and the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats.
Taft built a 20-point advantage in the opening half and cruised to a 47-13 victory over the Bobcats at Greyhound Stadium.
The Hounds scored first to go up 7-0 on a 3-yard touchdown pass by J.J. Acosta, but on the first play of the ensuing drive and 22 seconds later, Skidmore evened the game with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Sonny Mann to Bennett Martinez.
From there, the Hounds ripped off 20 in a row on a 15-yard TD run by Acosta, a 53-yard TD pass by Acosta and then a Steven Rivera 8-yard TD run.
Taft tacked on another TD, a 64-yarder from Ascosta to Josh Suarez, to stretch its unanswered run to 26 and make it 33-7.
Skidmore-Tynan got back on the board to make it 33-13, but the Hounds scored the final 14 of the game to finish things off.
Taft (1-0) is on the road this week to face Mathis, then returns home to host Three Rivers on Sept. 9.
Skidmore-Tynan (0-1) goes on the road this week to face Ben Bolt Sept. 2. The Bobcats then host Aransas Pass on Sept. 9 at Bobcat Stadium.