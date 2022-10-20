The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 60-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Oct. 7 in Skidmore.
Refugio scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Skidmore-Tynan fell to 1-5 and 0-2.
Five different Refugio players scored touchdowns in the first quarter.
With just 53 seconds off the clock, Refugio’s Kelan Brown threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jordan King. Alex Palencia’s first of six extra points on the night made it 7-0.
On Refugio’s next possession, Kaleb Brown went 61 yards for a touchdown. Refugio also had a 12-yard Zander Wills run, Ernest Campbell 8-yard punt return and Chai Whitmire 31-yard reception from Kelan Brown for touchdowns in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Karson Herring ran 15 yards for a touchdown and Campbell caught a 35-yard TD pass from Kelan Brown as Refugio went into halftime with a commanding 48-0 lead.
Caleb Hesseltine threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to James Jimenez and Chris Flores added a 32-yard touchdown run in the second half for Refugio.
The Refugio defense held Skidmore-Tynan to just three first downs and 31 total yards.
Kelan Brown completed five of six passes for 143 yards. King led all rushers with 41 yards as Refugio gained 376 yards in the game.
Refugio will have a bye week before hosting the Shiner Comanches on Oct. 21.
Skidmore-Tynan will travel to play Shiner (6-1, 3-0) on Oct. 14.
In other district games on Oct. 7, Shiner beat Three Rivers 67-7 and Kenedy (3-3, 1-1) outscored Bloomington (3-4, 0-3) 66-50.