Though they’ve already proven themselves champions of their district, Skidmore-Tynan’s girls continue to dominate with another pair of wins.
Vs Port Aransas
The Bobcats hooked the Marlins with a clean 46-32 victory in their last home game this year.
“It was an emotional game for our team, knowing it was the last time our seniors would play a game on our home court,” Coach Tim Stowe said. “They got after it tonight and left it all out there. They have a lot to be proud of from this season, and their entire high school basketball career.”
The game saw great play across the roster, with Maggy Moreman and Neddia Gonzales getting 10 points apiece and Kayla Martinez coming up close behind with nine.
“I told them I was proud of them for working hard over the years,” Stowe said. “I am proud of how they stuck with it, even when it got hard. They stuck with it when they were disappointed, they stuck with it even when they didn’t get the playing time they hoped for or wanted. They just stayed with it and never quit. And that perseverance really paid off.”
Though the result was solidly in their favor, Coach Stowe gave credit to Aransas’ ability to push the girls into making bad calls on the court. The Marlins were able to really rally in the fourth period, though they couldn’t overcome the point deficit that S-T had put them in.
“The game went well outside of having too many turnovers,” Stowe said. “Port Aransas did a good job of influencing us into bad decisions at times. We just have to be able to get in the zone and stay in the zone for a full 32 minutes.”
He offered his sentiments on the impact the outgoing seniors have left on the team.
“Each of them are special in their own way and each of them have unique qualities and talents. As a group though, they really demonstrate everything you would want from a senior class.”
Vs Yorktown
The Lady Bobcats added another win to their record, squaring off with Yorktown, who posed a solid challenge even as the S-T girls took them down 39-31.
“Tonight’s game was a really tough test for us. Yorktown played really hard and was very prepared for us,” Coach Tim Stowe said. “We just stayed in the fight throughout the game, and never gave up. There for a bit it looked a little discouraging, but the girls just kept pounding the rock.”
Maggy Moreman led S-T in points, claiming 13 total; Kayla Martinez was close at her heels with 11 points total, with a good chunk of those earned at the free throw line. Kaitlyn Salinas contributed 7 points to the cause.
“One thing about my team is this: they never back down and never quit,” Stowe said. “Even when the going is tough, they keep on going. Tonight was good to battle adversity and get that taste in our mouth again right as we are going into the playoffs.”
It was a solid team effort that helped contribute to the team’s success: Moreman wasn’t just good on offense, but she was excellent with steals, taking five; Neddia Gonzales, who managed a tidy four points overall, led the team for defensive rebounds, securing 8 for the game; she was also a strong defensive player overall. Kat Herrera helped the team with offensive rebounds, getting an all-around high of five.
“Everyone pitched in and contributed in some way,” Stowe said. “We win games as a team. Our team never has to rely on one person to carry the load...everyone pitches in and contributes. These girls are really selfless and care for one another.
This win gives the team momentum as they move into their first round district game against Rivier (Kaufer).