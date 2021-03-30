When adrenaline starts coursing through your veins, you’ll oftentimes find that you are capable of doing things you never thought you could.
In Marina Lopez’s case, that something turned out to be winning a state powerlifting championship.
The Skidmore-Tynan sophomore set or tied her personal record in all three disciplines, set a state squat record and jumped her total by 35 pounds to claim the 105-pound championship at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 3A State Championship held at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi March 18.
“It’s kind of a shock,” Lopez said after clinching the title. “For it being my second year in powerlifting ... it’s just a shock, there’s nothing else to say.
“I’m pretty excited about it.”
Lopez posted a winning-total of 710 pounds to win the gold medal, which was 35 pounds better than her regional-winning total coming into the meet.
“I think it was all the adrenaline running through me,” she said with a chuckle as she talked about her record-setting performance.
She took the lead in the squat, hitting a state and personal-record lift of 295 pounds in the third round of lifts in the discipline.
That gave her a 15-pound advantage over Reagan County’s Andrea Cervantes, who was the top-ranked lifter going into the state meet along with Lopez after both posted totals of 675 at their regional meets.
She delivered the second-best rep on the bench press, putting up a personal-record 150 pounds, but she fell into second when Natalia’s Meg Martinez pressed 180.
Martinez, who was ranked third coming into the state meet, led by 10 pounds over Lopez, 455 to 445, going to the dead lift.
“I was feeling a little down, but I knew I was going to pick up my opener at least, so I figured that could bump me up a little,” Lopez said about her mindset going into the dead lift. “From there, it was just, ‘All right, you’ve got this one, just pick it up.’”
And that’s exactly what she did, notching three straight successful lifts, including a 265-pound pull on her final attempt that allowed her to leapfrog Martinez back to the top of the standings.
“The moment I put down the bar was kind of scary because I was waiting for the judges to flip their switches,” Lopez said about the last lift, which matched her personal record in the event.
“Seeing those whites light up, it was just like, ‘Wow, I did it. This is crazy.’”
Martinez finished second with a 690-pound total, while Cervantes was third with a 685 total. Martinez’s runner-up finish helped Natalia finish second in the team standings. Edinburg Idea won the state team title by a point over Natalia.
After Lopez hit the gold medal-clinching pull in the dead lift, she came off the platform and met coach Pat Flores with a high-five before the two shared a hug.
“It’s unreal. You’re just so happy for her,” Flores said about how it felt to give Lopez that hug and congratulate her on winning a state title.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of her.”
Flores said he felt like Lopez deserved the title.
“She’s one of the toughest people I know,” the coach said. “She never has any complaints. She never questions anything. She just does what you ask her to do.
“Coming here, I felt like she deserved it. I feel like no one works as hard as this young lady does.”
He said the duo made the decision early on that they weren’t going to hold anything back in the sophomore’s debut at the state meet.
“I don’t think there was any weight we left behind. You can’t ask for anything more,” Flores said.
“This young lady is small in stature, but she has the biggest heart.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•