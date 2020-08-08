SKIDMORE - Football and volleyball are on hold at Skidmore-Tynan High School.
Stephen Silva, the school’s first-year athletic director and head football coach, confirmed on Saturday that both programs have been suspended for at least 14 days after it was discovered that at least one athlete in each program had been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19.
Both teams have suspended all activities, including all scheduled games for the volleyball team, through Aug. 20.
Silva said there were no positive cases in the football program, but that one player had been exposed to the virus.
He said at least two volleyball players had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the team’s first week of practices, which began Aug. 3.
“In the abundance of caution,” Silva said in a text message, “we are postponing all practices (and games) at least 14 days.”
The volleyball team will miss four matches over the scheduled stoppage against Freer, McMullen County, Rockport-Fulton and Three Rivers.
If the stoppage is not extended, the Lady Cats’ first match of the season would be Aug. 21 at home against Sinton at the DuBose Special Events Center.