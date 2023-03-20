John Paul II Tournament
Tragedy followed triumph for Skidmore-Tynan at a tournament in Corpus Christi on March 4, where they enjoyed a strong victory over John Paul II before facing a stern rebuke from the San Diego Vaqueros.
S-T started the game out strong, racking up 9 runs in the first two innings and setting a dominant pace that’d ultimately close out play at the top of the fourth as the Centurions struggled to keep pace. Haylee Rodriquez took responsibility for half of the team’s eight total RBIs, getting two hits for three at-bats, making three runs – and she was hardly alone. Alyssa Salazar also enjoyed two hits and two RBIs for her three at-bats. Destiny Fuentes got a two-base hit and a two RBI as well, contributing to the skyrocket pace of scoring that gave the Lady Cats their 15-4 final score.
The Lady Bobcats fought to the last bat as they squared off with the San Diego Vaqueros on March 4 who trounced S-T 16-2 in three innings.
Mia Breseno and Jolie Mann got the team’s two runs, and both in the third inning, fed by a two-base powerhouse hit from Claudia Fuentes, allowing the Lady Cats to end the game with points on the board.
The loss would set a precedent for a refusal to give up, and this tenacity was about to come into play when S-T took on Refugio on their home field.
Vs Refugio
Refugio was sitting pretty with a 7-3 split at the top of the seventh inning at the March 7th softball game, but they’d be knocked off that throne by the bottom as Skidmore-Tynan’s Lady Bobcats rallied for a five-run streak to close out the inning and the game 8-7.
There was some solid hitting for the Bobcats, particularly from third-baseman Haylee Rodriquez, who got four hits, a home run and an RBI and had the most single runs to her name by game’s end. She was joined in the home run club by first baseman Sydney Swinnea, who not only clocked in a home run hit of her own, but enjoyed three RBIs as well. Swinnea also got a two-base hit, along with Jolie Mann and Claudia Fuentes. Mann pitched the whole game, clocking in 15 strike-outs and allowing only one home run.
Other scoring S-T girls include Leticia Garcia, who got one run and two RBIs; shortstop Mia Briseno who got one run and one RBI.